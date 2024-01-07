SISTER WIVES Christine Brown wedding dress details

Christine Brown from Sister Wives hated her first wedding dress with Kody Brown so she made sure to find the perfect fit for her nuptials to David Woolley.
Get the details on Christine Brown’s wedding dress that will be featured on the two part special Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding slated to air on January 7 and 14…
Sister Wives is a reality series that has run for 18 seasons on TLC and Discovery+. It stars Kody Brown, his wife Robyn Brown, and his former wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown.
Christine left Kody first and is getting re-married to widow David Woolley.
It is a known fact to Sister Wives fans that Christine Brown hated her first wedding dress. Because of this, Christine had a BIG reaction to the season one revelation that Kody chose Robyn’s wedding dress. Many consider this the beginning of the end for the couple who parted ways from their spiritual marriage in late 2021.
For her desert wedding to ‘love of (her) life’ David Woolley, Christine wore a floor length white lace dress that featured an off the shoulder neckline.
The dress was purchased at Boda Bridal in Salt Lake City, Utah where the couple resides.
Kody Brown’s ex-wife chose her second wedding dress very deliberately, sticking it to the Sister Wives patriarch one last time. Turns out Christine’s dress honors a tattoo that she shares with Woolley… something Kody would NEVER be a part of.
There was four or five different dresses that I really liked, different parts of it. I wanted the deep plunge. I wanted off the shoulder a bit to show my tattoo a little bit. That was a big deal.
David was featured in all black head to toe, giving off a Johnny Cash vibe we didn’t see coming.
Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding
Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding is slated to air in two parts on TLC January 7 and 14. The special will feature the lead up to Christine’s Moab, Utah dream wedding and ultimately follow the couple through to their mountain side ceremony.
The cast of Sister Wives is asked their opinions of Christine getting married and no surprise it was Kody and Robyn who acted the most awkward. Robyn insists that they are happy for her in a way that comes off slightly forced, as Kody goes off about how he was surprised some of his family was invited to her event but not all of them.
Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding Part 1 Sunday, January 7, at 10/9
Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding Part 2 Sunday, January 14, at 10/9c
