In a new adorable preview clip for Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives Gwendlyn Brown announces to the audience that she’s bisexual. Her mom Christine says Gwen often teases her about her own celebrity “girl crushes,” although she’s 100% heterosexual herself.
The clip starts as sisters Gwen and Ysabel lightly fight while Ysabel packs for college. During their teasing session, Gwen jokes that she’s being bullied by Ysabel and she can’t be bullied because it’s “pride month.” This scene was shot on their phones so it was completely Gwen’s decision to share with the world.
Christine recalls that she thought that Gwendlyn might be LBGTQ+ when her sibling with Meri Brown came out as gay. At the time this clip was shot, Meri’s child was still called “Mariah,” but has since come out as nonbinary and goes by the named Leon.
“She teases me about having celebrity crushes on women and I’m also partially gay. I’m not. She loves teasing about it,” Christine says. “My female celebrity crushes are Blake Lively, Kelly Clarkson [and] Emily Blunt. They’re just beautiful. I can’t help but admire them.”
“But, it would only go that far. I’m definitely heterosexual. Not interested,” she clarifies.
“I’m bisexual,” Gwendlyn shares in a confessional interview with producers, which you can watch at People. “I’m not only attracted to women. I’m also attracted to men and people who fall into other gender spectrums.”