SISTER WIVES Which dating app did Christine Brown use to find love with David Woolley?

Christine Brown from Sister Wives is coming clean that she met the “love of her life” David Woolley on a dating app.
Christine Brown divorced
Christine Brown from the TLC reality series Sister Wives shook up her entire family when she announced in late 2021 that she would be leaving husband Kody Brown.
Since Sister Wives started in 2010, Kody Brown has been followed for having 4 “plural wives”: Meri, Janelle, Christine and newest wife Robyn.
All together they lived as one big family until the cracks started to show in later seasons. Since Christine has left, Janelle and Meri have since distanced themselves, as well.
Dating David Woolley
While Janelle swears it will be decades before she dates again, Christine is already back in the saddle. After dating for only 4 months, David Woolley popped the question to his “Queen.”
David is relatively out of the spotlight, but in a newer Instagram post he spills the tea on his large family. He had 8 children prior with his wife who lost her life due to suicide in 2012.
Christine has already travelled the world with Woolley, including going on a trip to sightsee in London and Scotland.
They have also made an appearance at a Plexus event together – the “pyramid scheme” famous for its “pink drink” that many of the Brown women sell on social media.
Sister Wives dating app
If you’re wondering how Christine found love so quickly, it looks like she tried her hands at dating apps – specifically one called Stir.com, which she is now promoting.
Stir.com advertises itself as the dating app for parents. “Where single parents date.” Interesting, as Brown has 6 kids with Kody Brown, most of which are already living outside of the house.
This also means Christine knew about David’s supersized crew and the pair had no issue combining their large families.
The dating app has some rules, however:
We created Stir to give single parents a space to find a partner who understands their lifestyle. Although Stir was created with single parents in mind, you do not have to be a single parent to use Stir.
Stir was designed to give parents a place to chat, talk, and meet with others who understand that dating a single parent is different.
We want to be a place where everyone can come to find that special someone, but there are a few requirements to use our Service.
In order to use our Service:
- You must be 18 or older.
- You must be single or separated from your spouse.
- You must not have been convicted of or pled no contest to a felony, a sex crime, or any crime involving violence.
- You must not be required to register as a sex offender.
