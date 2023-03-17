SISTER WIVES Christine Brown’s lover David Woolley’s suicide shocker

Not much is known about Christine Brown’s ‘soulmate’ David Woolley, but we’ve got shocking news about his previous marriage.
Years before meeting the Sister Wives star, Woolley was married and lost his wife to suicide.
Christine Brown moves on from Sister Wives
Sister Wives star Kody Brown had four wives, until recently. Third wife Christine Brown left him in 2022, breaking their marriage covenant by fleeing to Utah.
Christine Brown seemed miserable in her ‘spiritual’ marriage ever since Robyn Sullivan Brown, Kody’s ‘newest’ partner entered the family in 2010.
During season 17 of their hit TLC show we saw his and Christine’s marriage dissolve. Because the two didn’t have a legal union, Brown was able to call it quits simply by leaving Kody and moving to Utah.
Christine Brown and David Woolley
What seemed like immediately after their split, Christine Brown turned up with a new man.
David Woolley, who Brown has already referred to as her ‘soulmate,’ seems to be mostly off the radar – which must be refreshing to someone who’s most vulnerable moments have been caught on camera for the last 13 years.
News is slowly coming out about Woolley, including some shocking news about the woman he was married to before meeting Christine.
Sister Wives suicide shocker
Margaret Lucille Suliin Woolley, David’s late wife, died by suicide at the young age of 43.
Woolley is no stranger to a large family, as he had EIGHT children with Margaret before her untimely passing. An online obituary names the children and describes her as “charitable” and “loving.”
Margaret Lucille Suliin Woolley 1969 ~ 2012 Margaret Lucille Suliin Woolley, died June 20, 2012. Born March 27, 1969 in San Diego, California to Ronald and Charlene Suliin. Married David Pratt Woolley on November 17 ,1990. Margaret was very charitable, loving, and caring to family and friends. She had compassion to help others. She loved her children unconditionally. We loved our mom for who she was and what she did. We will miss her adventurous spirit. Survived by husband Dave; children Adam(USMC), Colton, Garrett, Kati, Dallas, Raegan, Payton and Maddox; granddaughter Brynlee; sister Debbie (Mark) Drew and brother Ronnie Suliin and many other extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers family suggest contributions to any Mountain America Credit Union, Under Garrett Woolley/ Margaret Woolley Charity Fund 8210. Funeral Services will be held Thursday at 11:00 am in the Placid Rose Ward 14868 So. Juniper Crest Rd. (5000 W.) Herriman. A visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6-8 pm at Broomhead Funeral Home 12600 So. 2200 W. Riverton and 1 hour prior to services. Interment Herriman Cemetery. Online condolences www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Interesting to also note that while Brown has always referred to him as ‘David,’ his family seems to call him ‘Dave.’
We send our condolences to Woolley for the tragic loss of his wife, and are happy to see him moving on with Christine Brown. May they both be what the other needs in a partner.
