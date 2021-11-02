SISTER WIVES Kody Brown and Christine Brown break up confirmed by both

After months of speculation, Sisters Wives stars Kody Brown and Christine Brown have confirmed that they have split.
“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote in an Instagram text graphic earlier today. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”
“With Love, Christine,” she signed the post. She also added a caption: “Thanks for your understanding and compassion! #journey #hope #change #changeisgood #changeisscary”
Kody Brown also confirmed the break up with an Instagram text graphic. “Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” he wrote. “We enjoyed so many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”
Kody did not caption his image. Here are both posts:
You will notice that Christine’s post is completely devoid of any mountains, which may or may not be a diss on Meri’s insistence that Christine remain in her bad marriage to Kody and “just look at the mountain.” As far as Kody’s post, there is absolutely zero effort there — which seems about right.
Christine moves to Utah
Kody and Christine’s split seemed all but confirmed last month when it was revealed that Christine listed a Utah address when she sold her home in Flagstaff. Her new address in Utah is half of a duplex just outside of Salt Lake City.
In addition to listing the address on the paperwork for her previous house, Christine also shared a couple photos that matched perfectly with the photos of the Utah property from the rental listing. (Click the link above for all the details on Christine’s new property.)
Christine has been very open about her desire to move back to Utah on Sister Wives, and the preview for the new season strongly hints that she planned to follow through on those plans. TLC probably hoped to keep her move under wraps until it aired on the show, but with all the information on Christine’s Utah duplex being posted online, the cat was pretty much already out of the bag
What will this mean for Coyote Pass?
It’s unclear how Christine leaving the Brown family will impact the family’s Coyote Pass property and plans.
We did an extensive breakdown of exactly who owns which parcels on Coyote Pass. Christine shares the largest parcel (5.16 acres) on the property with Kody and Robyn Brown. The parcel was purchased for $300,000 and was one of two (of four total) parcels that was paid for in full.
Here are the numbers from our previous post:
PROPERTY ONE
Owners: Kody, Robyn and Christine
Price: $300,000
Paid full amount
Acres: 5.16
PROPERTY TWO
Owners: Kody, Janelle and Meri
Price: $180,000
Paid full amount
Acres: 4.48
PROPERTY THREE
Owners: Kody and Robyn
Price: $170,000
Paid $23,800 down payment
Acres: 2.42
PROPERTY FOUR
Owners: Kody and Janelle
Price: $170,000
Paid $23,800 down payment
Acres: 2.42
And a graph showing how the acres are split between the wives (removing Kody from the equation):
I assume that Christine getting her share of Coyote Pass (or not) will be a topic on the upcoming season of Sister Wives, which is set to premiere on November 21.
