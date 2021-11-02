BELOW DECK MED: Did Chef Ben hook up with Hannah or Tiffany?

Below Deck chef Ben Robinson is most known for his iconic laugh and his delicious-looking food, but he’s also earned a bit of a reputation for hooking up with his colleagues (like many Below Deck alums.) On the original Below Deck, Ben had a friends-with-benefits relationship with stew Kat Held, and also had a between seasons romance with Chief Stew Kate Chastain. In between Below Deck Season 3 and Season 4, Ben filmed Below Deck Mediterranean‘s initial season where he had flirtations with Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier and third stew Tiffany Copeland.
Although Hannah seemed interested in Ben, he kept her at arm’s length, and at times their working relationship was volatile. After the charter season was over, Ben and Tiffany took their flirtation off the boat and hooked up briefly.
More Below Deck love for chef Ben
At the end of Below Deck Season 3, Ben made is clear he didn’t want a relationship with Kate Chastain, but when she showed up to charter season for Season 4 with a girlfriend, he appeared to be pining for her. During this season, instead of hooking up, Ben took stew Emily Warburton-Adams on dates. The pair even continued their relationship off charter and lived together for a while in Florida while also traveling the United States doing catering jobs together.
During a break with Emily, Ben also briefly dated Below Deck: Mediterranean Season 2 stew Lauren Cohen. According to her they met before she started filming for the show, and got pretty serious for a while. They decided it was best for Lauren to be single before she started the series, so they broke up.
Who is Ben dating now?
It’s unclear if Ben is single or not, but his latest official relationship was with Kiara Cabral. Ben revealed their relationship publicly in May 2020, but has since removed all photos of her from his Instagram. Kiara, however, posted several recent photos with Ben in September and October.
What are Hannah and Tiffany doing now?
Both Hannah and Tiffany, who did not get along during their time on the Ionian Princess in BDM Season 1, have settled down with longterm relationships and have both recently had babies.
They also both still have ties to the yachting industry. Tiffany has gone on from being green to getting her captain’s license, and although it seemed Hannah was done with the high seas after her unceremonious firing in Season 5, she may be back in the Australian spinoff of the Below Deck franchise.