It looks as though Sister Wives star Christine Brown has given in to her desire to move back to Utah! Kody Brown’s second wife has sold her Flagstaff home, and in the paperwork she lists her address as a duplex near Salt Lake City!
As we previously reported, Christine listed her Flagstaff home for $725,000 back in early August. The status of the property was changed to a pending sale two weeks later, but was placed back on the market for the same price on August 31. The price was dropped to $700,000 on September 10, and it was once again pending on September 14.
This time the buyer worked out and the property officially sold on October 8 for $700,000. That is $180,000 more than Christine and Kody paid for the property in late 2018. (Kody’s name was removed from the deed in August of 2020.)
In the affidavit of property value for the sale, Christine listed her address as Murray, Utah, which is a suburb of Salt Lake City. More on that in a second.
In the warranty deed for the property sale, Christine describes herself as a “single woman,” which has already inspired a couple of headlines online. However, it’s important to note that Christine was never legally married to Kody, and she previously described herself as a single woman when she and Kody bought the Flagstaff property in 2018.
So far, I have not been able to find any indication that Christine has removed her name from the portion of Coyote pass that she shares with Kody and Robyn.
Christine Brown’s new home in Utah
Getting back to Christine’s Utah address, it is a duplex located south of Salt Lake City. According to real estate records, the duplex was built in 2019 and was listed for sale back in March of this year for $1.35 million. That price was later reduced to $1.195 million in May, and it appears to have sold just before June.
However, property records indicate that Christine Brown is not the owner of the duplex. I assume that means she is renting half of the duplex.
When the entire duplex was for sale, the listing stated that the property is 6,981 square feet with six bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. If you split that in half it equates to 3,490.5 square feet, three bedrooms and two bathrooms for each half.
Here is the description for the full property from the listing, followed by some photos:
Great investment duplex, Townhouse-Style. Two brand new units ready to be occupied. A rare find brand new in the heart of the city of Murray, with tons of upgrades, you will fall in love with the open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, granite countertops, nook, and private driveway with wide pavements for lots of parking and entertaining.
Murray is the core of Salt Lake Valley, easy access to SLC and the surrounding areas, and is a 5-minute drive to many shopping malls and walking distance to schools. Easy access to main streets and highways. Close to Wheeler Historic Farm and breathtaking parks. Everything you need at your fingertips.
Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from the builder. Buyer is advised to obtain an independent measurement.
Christine hasn’t given any hints about her new Utah home on social media. She and her (former?) sister wife Janelle Brown have been in California this week where they visited Disneyland and Universal Studios. Here are some recent photos posted by Janelle and Christine:
To see how Christine’s apparent decision to move back to Utah played out, be sure to tune in for new episodes of Sister Wives when the show returns to TLC on November 21!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com