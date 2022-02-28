Sister Wives star Robyn Brown’s stepdad, or spiritual father, has passed away at the age of 80.
Paul left behind two sister wives, including Robyn’s mother, in addition to eight children and 33 grandchildren. Paul appeared on Sister Wives multiple times, and always seemed to have a great sense of humor.
Robyn has revealed that her dad, Robert Marck, and mother, Alice Sullivan, divorced when she was nine. Alice later became Paul’s second wife as part of a polygamous spiritual marriage. Robyn would take Paul’s last name to become Robyn Sullivan.
Knowing about Robyn’s mother’s story seems to go a long way towards explaining Robyn’s focus on joining a plural marriage after her divorce from David Jessop. I am guessing that the experience of joining a polygamous family was a very positive one for Robyn. When she found herself a divorced mother of multiple kids, it would make sense that she would try to follow in her mother’s footsteps.
The Brown wives have had to deal with multiple parents passing away since the COVID pandemic began. Meri Bown’s mom, Bonnie Ahlstrom, passed in March of 2021 at the age of 76.
Janelle Brown’s mom, Sheryl Brown, died in December of 2020. Sheryl was also Kody’s stepmom after marrying and becoming a sister wife to Kody’s dad, William Brown.
Robyn Brown’s Dad Paul Sullivan’s Obituary
Paul Howard Sullivan
September 8, 1941 — February 22, 2022
Paul Howard Sullivan, age 80, retired from this world to take up residency in our Heavenly Father’s carpentry shop on February 22, 2022. His new role will be overseeing the building of many picnic tables, so the inhabitants may sit and enjoy spending time with loved ones. In truth, though, Paul can again put his son Paul Jr to work building tables as he sits back and instructs. Paul is the youngest of nine children, having two brothers and six sisters born to Gordon and Blanche Beckstrom Sullivan on September 8, 1941, in St. George, Utah.
Paul spent most of his childhood in St. George, where he went to school, learned to play the saxophone, and was in the marching band. Before graduating from Dixie High School in May of 1959, Paul joined the National Guard. After graduation, he completed 16 weeks at artillery school and served in the National Guard for about seven years.
Paul’s professional career centered around being a land surveyor. He has worked for the Utah Highway Department and the State of Nevada City of Las Vegas as the Assistant City Surveyor. He has also done work as a carpenter helping to rebuild many homes and businesses, building log homes, power line construction, and working with the forest service. Paul was very smart and knowledgeable and could build just about anything when working with lumber. He made many beautiful bookshelves, nick-nack shelves, grill tables, picnic tables, and benches for his family and friends.
He was a loving husband and father, dedicated to living life or death on his own terms and with his code of honor. Paul was known for his outstanding principles, integrity, and helping others when needed. He expected others to have the same moral compass; if not, he would defiantly (yes defiantly!) let you know. Paul lived, loved, and wanted to be known for those incredible qualities. Paul left an astounding legacy. Everyone he came in contact with surely will remember his presence in their life and greatly miss him.
Paul is survived by Carol and Alice, eight children: Lisa Jessop; Bryan Paul Sullivan (AJ), Robyn (Kody) Brown; Fawn (Mike) Bowles; Sandra (Adam) Allred; Andrew (Jeni) Sullivan; Sara and Taralyce Sullivan and his Sister, Margaret (Mike) Lackner.
Paul was blessed to have 33 grandchildren:
Lisa Jessop: Michael; Justin (Susie); Jake (Jami); Mindy (Darryl) Moore; Cody (Anna); Cindy; Chris (Tessa); Dylan (Ashlee); Lexie; Spencer; Dalton.
Robyn (Kody) Brown: Dayton; Aurora; Breanna; Solomon; Ariella.
Fawn (Mike) Bowels: Levi (Kristen); Morgan; Jaden; Billie. Kyson; Bentley; Andie.
Sandra (Adam) Allred: Tanner; Cody; Chance; Dane; Rhys; Adaline.
Andrew (Jeni) Sullivan: Andrew Jr; Ashlynn; Avianna
Sara Sullivan: Maya.
Along with 33 grandchildren Paul was blessed with 17 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, five sisters, and his son, Paul, Jr.
Visitation will take place at: 2434 East Riverside Drive LDS Church 10:00 am – 11:30 am – Monday, February 28th, 2022
Funeral service will take place at: 2434 East Riverside Drive LDS Church 12:00 pm – Monday, February 28th, 2022
Obituary source: Hughe’s Mortuary
