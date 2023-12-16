TLC to air three Sister Wives specials after Season 18 Tell All including Christine’s wedding!

After the 4 part Season 18 Sister Wives Tell All TLC is airing 3 more specials. See what fans can expect from Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn Brown including a very special wedding…
Sister Wives Season 18
Sister Wives Season 18 has come to a close and is currently airing its One on One “Tell All” special. The 4 part series features the fractured Brown family of Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn yielding questions from host Sukanya Krishnan.
For the first time ever TLC will give fans 3 more specials… find out more about them, and their air dates, below.
Who is Sukanya Krishnan? Host of #SisterWives tell-all. See why fans are critical of this choice [ARTICLE] https://t.co/svlK5Hd6b9
— Starcasm (@starcasm) November 26, 2023
Sister Wives: Look Back
Following the Tell All, TLC will air Sister Wives: Look Back, a retrospective of the Brown’s lives up until now. The special will air in two parts: Part 1 How It Started, will have all of Kody’s former wives looking back at each of their personal experience when they entered plural marriage.
Part 2, How It’s Going, will showcase the 3 women who have left Kody and discuss their journey to the next phase of their lives.
Sister Wives: Look Back (How It Started) Sunday, December 24, at 10/9c
Sister Wives: Look Back (How It’s Going) Sunday, December 31, at 10/9c
Sister Wives: Talk Back
We will get ANOTHER Sister Wives special! Fans will rejoice hearing that their voices will be heard in Sister Wives: Talk Back. The cast of the original TLC series will explain what was going on behind the scenes of past episodes and will also be responding to viewer questions and posts on social media.
If I was the tell all host I’d make Kody watch season 1 episode 1 and ask him if he was faking that. Because he’s ultimately claiming that now and it’s completely untrue. #SisterWives
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) December 12, 2023
Sister Wives: Talk Back will also air in 2 parts, with the latter half dissecting the season finale when Meri “finally” leaves the family.
Sister Wives: Talk Back Part 1 Friday, December 22 at 9/8c
Sister Wives: Talk Back Part 2 Friday, December 29 at 9/8c
Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding
Last but certainly not least we will get a sneak peek into the wedding of the year: David Woolley marrying Christine Brown. The pair who met on the online dating app Stir enjoyed a short 4 month courtship before becoming engaged in early 2023.
Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding will be, yes, a two part series, following the happy couple through their Moab, Utah nuptials. Fans can expect to see cameos from Janelle Brown and her family as they were the only members of the polygamist clan to receive invitations.
Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding Part 1 Sunday, January 7, at 10/9
Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding Part 2 Sunday, January 14, at 10/9c
