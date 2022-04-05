SEEKING SISTER WIFE Dimitri Snowden and Chrissy divorce update

It’s been nearly a year since Seeking Sister Wife star Dimitri Snowden filed for divorce from Christeline Petersen in May of last year. Dimitri filed the paperwork two months after Chrissy filed restraining orders against him and her sister wife, Ashley Snowden. In the restraining order, Chrissy alleges that she suffered emotional, verbal and physical abuse while married to Dimitri and Ashley.
What is the status of Dimitri Snowden and Christeline Petersen’s divorce? According to court records, the divorce is still open. Chrissy’s attorney filed a Response and Request for a Dissolution (Divorce) of Marriage on March 11.
The filing doesn’t reveal any additional info, and simply cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce. It confirms the marriage and separation dates included in Dimitri’s initial filing. Chrissy and Dimitri were married on July 9, 2020, and they officially separated roughly six months later on January 21, 2021.
There were a few other mildly interesting tidbits in Chrissy’s filing. In regards to “spousal or domestic partner support,” Chrissy requests to “Terminate (end) the court’s ability to award support to Petitioner [Dimitri] [and] Respondent [Chrissy].”
Here are some additional requests from the filing:
Confirm as separate property the assets and debts in the following list:
The full nature and extent of the Parties’ separate property assets, liabilities, and/or debts have not yet been determined at this time. Respondent will disclose all separate property assets and debts by serving the required financial disclosures. The information contained on this form is subject to supplementation and amendment by oral presentation in court or by the Parties’ written agreement.
Determine rights to community and quasi-community assets and debts. All such assets and debts are listed as follows (specify):
The full nature and extent of the Parties’ separate property assets, liabilities, and/or debts have not yet been determined at this time. Respondent will disclose all separate property assets and debts by serving the required financial disclosures. The information contained on this form is subject to supplementation and amendment by oral presentation in court or by the Parties’ written agreement.
Pursuant to Code of Civil Procedure Section 632 and California Rules of Court, Rule 3.1590, Respondent hereby requests a Statement of Decision with respect to any contested issue submitted to the Court for determination in the within proceeding, Respondent respectfully requests that with respect to any issue submitted to the Court for determination, the Court includes in the Statement of Decision any and all calculations upon which the determination of any spousal support, property valuation, property division, tax consequences and attorneys’ fees and costs are made.
According to the Court’s website, there are no future hearings scheduled for the divorce case at this time.
Where is Dimitri Snowden?
Ever since Chrissy filed her restraining order, and former Snowden sister wife Ariadne Jospeh shared her terrifying experiences with the Snowdens, Dimitri has essentially disappeared.
The former reality star has deleted all the posts from his Instagram account, and I could find no record of any public posts by him since early last year.
There was an alleged text message exchange between Dimitri and a couple named Joey and Jennifer that was posted on reddit in June of last year. In the exchange, Dimitri allegedly reveals that he owes the couple money and he promises to pay them back. He also states that he had been homeless.
Here’s the full message:
Good morning Joey / Jennifer,
I’m reaching to let you know that my objective is to still pay what I owe you and that I have not forgotten. I’ve been homeless and trying to rebuild but wanted to ask:
1. Is there anything I can do to offset/work off my debt to you – IE
a. come work on the farm?
b. Build/fix website?
c. Any type of work you need a body/mind for that I can provide?
I’m willing to help and so anything possible to help 🙏🏾
-with intention and gratitude,
dimitri snowden®
b e g r a t e f u l s t a y g r a t e f u l
Dimitri Snowden Controversy Recap
