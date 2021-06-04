It has been nearly three months since Seeking Sister Wife star Christeline Petersen filed restraining orders against Ashley and Dimitri Snowden amid allegations of abuse. Since that time, the South African mother and her two daughters have reportedly been in hiding, and Chrissy has been pretty much silent on social media.
That changed earlier today as Chrissy thanked everyone for their support over the past few weeks, and also provided an update on herself and her daughters.
“Words aren’t enough to express my gratitude to each and everyone of you,” Chrissy began her Instagram post. “I know you want to know if we’re ok and I appreciate you so much for that but there are simply things that I am not able to share at this time, I hope you can understand.”
Despite being limited in what she can say, due to legal issues stemming from her abuse allegations as well as the NDA that the Snowdens had her sign, Chrissy was still able to provide a little reassurance.
“What I can tell you is that my girls are I are doing okay for now,” she wrote. “The journey ahead of us is long and a little scary but I am keeping my head up and pushing through. We are in the process of finding new accommodation. If you’re in the California area and have some renting recommendations, please reach out.”
Chrissy concluded by assuring her followers that there will be more updates, before iterating her appreciation to all of those who have shown their support.
“I will update you as much as I can on how things are progressing with us. Again, thank you for everything you have done for me and my girls. May your kindness be returned to you a hundred times over. And when the time comes, I promise to turn the kindness you have shown me over to someone else in need. Please be safe and well 💜✨”
Former Snowden sister wife, and former Seeking Sister Wife cast member, Vanessa Cobbs responded to Chrissy’s post in the comments. “Sending you and your girls all of my love sweet Chrissy! You are so strong and incredible! ❤️❤️❤️”
Chrissy humbly responded: “@vanessacobbs because I have the support from you all 🤞🏽💜”
[I would have embedded Christeline’s post, but she has her account set to private.]
In case you missed it, Chrissy’s most vocal supporter and advocate, former Snowden sister wife Ariadne Joseph, started a GoFundMe campaign to help raise funds for Chrissy and her daughters. At the time of this post, the campaign has raised $7,831 of its $10,000 goal. Just click the link above if you wish to make a donation and push the campaign over the top!
If you’re looking to catch up on the numerous allegations against Ashley and Dimitri Snowden that have surfaced over the past few weeks, just check out our Dimitri Snowden category for a run down of our coverage — including lengthy recaps of Ariadne’s interviews with John Yates.
