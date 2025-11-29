GYPSY SISTERS Mellie Stanley harassment arrest details EXCLUSIVE

As Starcasm previously reported, My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding and Gypsy Sisters star Mellie Stanley was arrested on November 3 for harassment.

We now have additional details about Mellie’s arrest, which includes the 36-year-old allegedly yelling at a child on a school bus on multiple occasions.

MELLIE STANLEY ARREST DETAILS

According to court documents exclusively obtained by Starcasm, Mellie Stanley’s harassment charge stemmed from an ongoing issue with Mellie’s daughter allegedly being bullied by another student at school.

The incident that resulted in the charge against Mellie happened just before 4 in the afternoon on September 2. Police were called in regards to “an ongoing issue with their neighbor harassing parents and children at the school bus stop.”

An officer arrived on scene and spoke with the caller and his wife. The man informed the officer “the suspect, identified as Mellie Stanley, had arrived at the bus stop as the children on board were being dropped off and began yelling at his daughter.”

Part of what Mellie allegedly yelled at the girl included: “Your mother is going to get it.”

The girl’s father interrupted the yelling and “Mrs. Stanley stated ‘I’m going to f**k you up cause of your daughter,'” the report claims.

The girl’s father advised the officer that the issues with Mellie were ongoing “due to her believing their daughter was bullying her daughter at school.” He said the alleged bullying was reported to the school, but Mellie wasn’t happy with how they were handling it.

The couple’s ongoing issues with Mellie included a previous incident in which she “entered the school bus and was yelling at their daughter on the bus, before the bus driver demanded she exit the bus.”

As a result of the prior incidents, the school arranged for Mellie’s kids to be dropped off closer to their house so the parents would not have to interact.

“This means that Mrs. Stanley walked from her home after her child had already been dropped off to engage in a verbal altercation with the [other family],” the officer points out.

More from the report:

This deputy received video footage from the school bus garage and reviewed it. The audio quality of the video is not intelligible, save for the bus driver yelling at Mrs. Stanley and telling her not to get on the bus again. The audio recorded of the parents arguing is not able to be understood.

It’s unclear how much time had passed, but the girl’s mother showed the officer “that Mrs. Stanley had texted her after leaving the bus stop, to apologize, and stated she mistook [the woman’s] daughter for the child responsible for bullying her own child.”

Mellie has a plea hearing scheduled for January 13.

