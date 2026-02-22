Is Neighbors on HBO a Real Documentary or a Scripted Mockumentary?

As HBO’s Neighbors gains attention online, many viewers are asking the same question: Is Neighbors a real documentary with real people, or is it a scripted mockumentary like Best In Show or The Office? The confusion is understandable because disputes are intense, the personalities are bold, and the drama often feels stranger than fiction.

Is HBO’s Neighbors Real?

Neighbors is a real documentary series, not a mockumentary. The people featured in the show are real individuals involved in genuine neighbor disputes. They are not actors, and the conflicts are not scripted.

The series follows real-life residential conflicts across the United States, documenting disputes that range from property line arguments to escalating personal feuds. While the show’s tone can feel heightened and dramatic, the situations themselves are authentic.

According to interviews with the creators, the production team conducted extensive research to find participants, including reviewing local news stories, court filings, and community disputes. The goal was not to fabricate drama but to capture real tensions as they unfold.

Why Do Viewers Think Neighbors Might Be Fake?

The show’s style plays a major role in the confusion.

The drama feels extreme and some conflicts escalate in ways that feel almost cinematic. The editing and pacing resembles scripted television with a tight, suspenseful style that lets the tension build as the interpersonal dramas escalate.

The personalities seem larger than life, which can make a viewer assume that they might be performing.

In an era where “reality” television often blurs the line between authentic and staged content, skepticism is natural. Many modern reality shows rely on heavy producer involvement, reenactments, or guided storylines. However, Neighbors positions itself differently: as a documentary, not a reality competition or dramatization.