16 & Pregnant dad Weston Gosa arrested for theft

16 and Pregnant Season 1 dad Weston Gosa was arrested this week in Georgia for alleged felony theft.

Jail records indicate 36-year-old Weston was booked into the Floyd County Jail early this morning. Whitney Purvis’s ex posted his bond and was released less than four hours later.

According to Coosa Valley News, Weston was charged with felony theft by shoplifting after he “concealed and stole $542.96 worth of unidentified items” from a Tractor Supply Company store on November 6 of 2025.

According to Georgia statute, felony theft usually means the value of property taken is more than $1,500. Weston does have a history of prior arrests, so perhaps the felony distinction is due to a prior conviction(s). Starcasm is working to find out more about the charge.

#16andPregnant Weston Gosa and Whitney Purvis' son Weston Gosa Jr. passed away earlier today. He was just 16 years old. Read what Whitney, Weston, and Weston Jr's stepmom Amy shared about his passing: https://t.co/8fkHVFyNPB — Starcasm (@starcasm) June 3, 2025

DEATH OF WESTON GOSA JR

Weston Gosa’s arrest comes less than nine months after the tragic death of his son, Weston Gosa Jr.

16-year-old Weston Jr. was found unresponsive in his bed by his father and stepmom, Amy Gosa, on June 2, 2025.

“We got up this morning around 7 am and tried to wake him up, he was not breathing, we attempted CPR and called an ambulance,” Amy Gosa wrote on Facebook. “The paramedics attempted it as well and took him to the hospital in Gordon County where he was pronounced dead.”

Weston Jr.’s mother, Whitney Purvis, spoke with People and shared additional details about her son’s medical issues.

“He was born with Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency when he was a baby,” Whitney revealed, “but then when he got older, he was diagnosed with Addison’s disease, and then that’s what brought out the diabetes.”

Weston Jr.’s birth was featured on the very first season of 16 and Pregnant in 2009. Whitney Purvis was joined by five other mothers, including four moms who were later featured on the original Teen Mom series: Farrah Abraham, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Catelynn Lowell.

#16andPregnant Season One mom Whitney Purvis has been arrested for manslaughter stemming from the overdose death of a 39-year-old man in February. The arrest comes one month after Whitney's 16-year-old son Weston Gosa Jr passed away. https://t.co/7RhauRTB0q — Starcasm (@starcasm) July 8, 2025

WHITNEY PURVIS ARRESTED FOR MANSLAUGHTER

Whitney Purvis is currently facing multiple felony charges, including aggravated involuntary manslaughter.

Whitney was arrested in July of 2025 after she allegedly provided drugs to a 39-year-old man named John Mark Harris, who later died of an overdose.

The affidavit for arrest alleges Whitney “distributed a substance presented as ‘Tranq,’ commonly known as Xylazine and Fentanyl, to the victim, which directly contributed in the victim’s death due to a toxic overdose.”

Whitney is currently out on bail after pleading not guilty to aggravated involuntary manslaughter and six other charges, including sale of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and use of a communication facility in commission of a crime.

