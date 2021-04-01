There’s been juuust a little bit of interest in RHOSLC cast member Jen Shah’s arrest on fraud charges earlier this week. Jen, the breakout star from Salt Lake City‘s first season, faces multiple federal charges claiming she was behind a years-long robocall-based scam in which she tricked people into investing in fictional companies.
In fact, one piece of information that’s gone viral since Jen’s arrest is a potential Jen Shah robocall. In the recording, a speaker whose voice sounds quite a bit like Jen’s leaves a vaguely worded message about repaying student loans.
Is the Jen Shah robocall real?
Unfortunately for fans hoping for more salacious details on Jen’s supposed misdeeds, the recording in question is not actually one of Jen’s.
It looks like this is a simple case of fans running away with a(n admittedly good) story. The recording first surfaced on Real Housewives fan page @TheHouseofWives. The site captioned the recording with a lengthy disclaimer explaining that the audio was not, in fact, Jen Shah trying to extort money from someone.
Here’s the post in question. (And we should point out that it’s definitely a shady-sounding call, so it’s understandable that this went viral!)
Nothing in the Government’s charges against Jen mentions student loan debt as a part of her alleged scheme. So the fact that the call is about collecting on student loan debt should have been a red flag.
Again, though, that voice really does sound like Jen! Which is probably why the original audio was shared so quickly.
“This message was left on my personal voicemail of the relentless callers about student loans even though I have none,” TheHouseofWives wrote alongside the original post.
“This is not Jen Shah, just someone who sounds like her,” the poster added. “I just thought the similarities were uncanny and posted as a joke as I know many many people who have gotten these scammer calls.”
Does Jen Shah work? What does she do for a living?
Jen Shah’s businesses are now being referred to as fronts for her alleged crimes. But, as we wrote in our feature on Jen, they also appeared to bring in quite a bit of income for the Utah native.
At the time of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City‘s world premiere, Jen claimed to be the CEO of three self-started businesses. The one with the biggest profile was JXA Fashion, for which Jen helped get social media attention with her dress made of Joe Biden yard signs.
Jen’s second business was a makeup line called Shah Beauty. And separate from that was Shah Lashes, her eyeball fashion-specific venture.
Because of Jen’s high profile and outgoing nature, it was kind of just generally assumed that her companies were successful and she lived accordingly. But now, everything about Jen’s lifestyle has come under scrutiny.
It looks like RHOSLC fans might be about to get a much closer and very public look at Jen’s finances, thanks to the Department of Justice.
