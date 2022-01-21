Jen Shah has removed RHOSLC from her Instagram bio, and has reportedly implied to a Real Housewives Instagram account @theholybravo that she has been fired by Bravo for speaking out against her RHOSLC castmate Jennie Nguyen’s 2020 anti-BLM Facebook posts that have surfaced recently. Is Jen really gone from the franchise?
Jen Shah has not publicly claimed to be fired from RHOSLC, but a DM posted by @theholybravo shows an account that appears to be hers (a larger shot is in their stories that shows the name and blue checkmark,) answer whether or not she was returning to the show for a third season. The account that is supposedly Jen’s replies that she was coming back until she made a post speaking out against Jennie Nguyen’s racially insensitive and political Facebook posts, many of which were anti-BLM. She didn’t outwardly state that she had been fired, but the implication was there.
Jennie Nguyen has issued an apology saying that she deactivated the Facebook account she made the posts on after she realized how offensive and hurtful her posts were.
Below is Jen Shah’s response saying that she is deeply offended by Jennie’s posts:
Castmembers Whitney Rose and Meredith Marks have also made comments speaking out against Jennie’s posts, but Jen’s addressed Jennie the most specifically.
Jen Shah will be facing trial this March (2022) for wire fraud and money laundering charges. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison. RHONJ star Teresa Giudice has served a year in prison for fraud charges and commenced with filming once she got out.