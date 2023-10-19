It was revealed on this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City that Mary Cosby’s 20-year-old son, Robert Cosby, Jr., had gotten married without telling her. The fact that Mary didn’t know was particularly shocking to viewers because Robert and his wife live in the same house!
As it turns out, Robert’s secret marriage is just the tip of the iceberg in regards to crazy drama involving him and a mystery woman!
Mary and Robert made headlines in 2021 when they were both charged with misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawfully providing shelter to a runaway. Those charges were in reference to Robert’s underage girlfriend at the time staying at Mary’s house.
“The charges sound sinister, but the reality of the situation is much different,” Robert Cosby’s lawyer, Clayton Simms, told FOX 13 after an October, 2021 court hearing. “It’s simply a case where Robert’s girlfriend’s mother didn’t want him hanging out, so she called the police.”
All of the charges against Mary and Robert were later dismissed.
Due to the fact that Robert’s girlfriend was a minor, her name was not revealed. It’s unclear if she is the same woman that Robert would eventually marry.
Here is the narrative from the police officer who actually retrieved the young woman from Mary’s house:
I responded to assist. The maid initially answered the door when we attempted contact. I advised the maid to tell the suspect Mary that we needed to talk to her. I advised that if Mary did not come to the door we would get a warrant and make entry and then take her to jail. I stated that if she came to the door jail could be avoided.
Mary eventually came to the door. I advised her that we now knew the juvenile was in the house. Mary stated she was not but agreed to check her son’s room. She then came back with the juvenile.
I advised Mary that charges could be screened against her son. At this time I had not been informed of the specifics of the evidence against Mary and was not sure if there was enough evidence to charge her or not. Since Mary had voluntarily let us in and brought the juvenile to us I determined that any charges could be screened against both her and her son.
Robert Cosby, Jr. DUI arrest
Starcasm can exclusively reveal that Robert Cosby, Jr. had another run-in with police involving an unnamed young woman. On December 12, 2020, Robert was charged with DUI after he was seen driving the wrong way in Parley’s Canyon just after 1AM.
According to the police narrative from the probable cause affidavit, police were notified after someone observed Robert’s car going the wrong way, then turning around and going the right way.
The witness told police there was a male driver and a female passenger.
The vehicle stopped at a gas station near Aspen Drive and Parleys Way. The police officer “confirmed that the witness was willing to fill out a statement and initiated a traffic stop.”
From the officer:
When I approached the passenger side of the vehicle I observed a black male sitting in the passenger and a young female in the driver seat. The passenger admitted to switching seats at this location and that he was the original driver.
The “young woman” is not named in any of the court documents. That would make sense if she were under 18 at the time, but there is no way to confirm if that was the reason.
The officer “noticed a smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle” and described Robert as having “glossy blood shoot [sic] eyes.”
The officer received consent to perform field sobriety tests and Robert was asked to step out of the vehicle. “When he went to step out I observed a glass bong fall out and shatter on the ground. I also observed a clear jar with a lot of green leafy substances in the seat where he just got up from.”
After putting Robert through the field sobriety tests, “enough was observed to place him under arrest for DUI.”
Robert Cosby, Jr. was arrested and charged with DUI, driving without a license, possession of marijuana, and driving on the wrong side of the roadway.
Robert pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in March of 2021. The other charges were dismissed.
As a result of the DUI conviction, Robert was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 178 days suspended. He was fined $1,420 and ordered to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of jail.
Robert was placed on 12 months of probation. He was also ordered to attend a victim impact panel.
At a hearing on October 5 it was revealed that Robert had completed only two hours of community service and he had not started his recommended classes. He was also required to present proof of employment.
By the following week, Robert had completed his required drug and alcohol class. Robert provided proof of employment in the form of an emailed job offer working for Hope Mortgage. Robert had not accepted the offer yet.
Robert missed a drug test in February of 2022, which resulted in a probation violation report, but otherwise managed to complete all of the requirements. The case was officially closed on March 28, 2022.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com