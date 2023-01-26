RHOSLC’s Jen Shah is headed to prison for 6.5 years in mid-February. Before she leaves it looks like she’s planning to tell her story via her website. Is she writing a book? Is it a paid subscription service?
Jen Shah skipped out on the Season 3 reunion, and also cancelled a 1-on-1 interview with Andy Cohen She wrote on her Instagram that she would not interview with Bravo “because of their unwillingness to remove contractual provisions that would allow the network to legally make misrepresentations of me and my story, relating to any and all topics, prior to and during the course of my participation.
“This specific 1 on 1 interview was not part of my RHOSLC reality TV contract,” Jen continued. “I promised myself and my loving family that I would not allow this portion of my life to be sensationalized or inaccurately conveyed.”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnndKk-vSI3/?hl=en
It looks likes she’s sharing her story on her own terms via this upcoming website DearJenShah.com, which doesn’t have much information at the moment other than a call-to-action to subscribe via email in order to hear her story.
On the surface it looks like she’s building an email marketing list that she might eventually try to monetize via paywalled content or possibly even a book.
At this time, however, it’s unclear how Jen plans to unfold her story.
On July 11, 2022 Jen pleaded guilty to o conspiracy to commit wire fraud after over a year of claiming she was completely innocent of the charges. She was involved in a nine-year telemarketing scheme that sold fake services to elderly and other disadvantaged people.
She was initially arrested in March, 2021 while filming for Season 2 of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.