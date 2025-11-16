90 DAY FIANCÉ Omar and Avery announce she is pregnant with their 1st child

Congratulations are in order for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 3 couple Avery Mills and Omar Albakkour as they just revealed Avery is pregnant with her first child!

The announcement was made on the couple’s social media account with a short clip recapping their incredible journey so far. Below are the captions and a screen cap from the end of the clip making the pregnancy reveal:

We met online, Fall of 2018 🍁

We had to spend our first fall as a married couple in two separate countries 2019 🫶

We moved to Dubai together Fall 2020 🧡

Our first fall in the USA 2021, We went to Disney 🎃

2022 we realized we loved Fall time in the USA 🍂🍃

Fall 2023 I took you to your first AMERICAN football game 🏈 GO BUCKS ❤️

Fall 2024, I fell chronically ill. Worried this would be our last fall together 💔

Omar and Avery reveal she is pregnant with a little girl!

You can also tell from Avery’s sonogram that she was roughly 12 and a half weeks along when she had it done. The date on the sonogram is October 22, so that would equate to her currently being roughly 16 weeks pregnant.

If those dates are accurate, that would mean Avery is due some time in mid-April of 2026.

Congratulations again to Omar and Avery. Their story truly is a remarkable one, and it’s so wonderful seeing them able to grow their family after overcoming so much. 🤗

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com