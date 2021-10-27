Almost a year ago Erika Girardi filed for divorce from Tom Girardi. Soon after the filing, a deluge of lawsuits and scandals hit Tom and Erika after it was revealed that Tom was allegedly embezzling money from his clients. This summer, Erika was sued for $25 million because her company received loans from Tom’s law firm. Throughout all of this mess, Erika and Tom have not yet had their divorce finalized. Why?
During Season 11 Reunion Part 2, Erika reveals that she is still married to Tom because there needs to be a competency hearing. Andy Cohen then asked Erika if Tom’s conservatorship is why the divorce has been delayed, and she replied “Yes.”
Tom is currently living in an assisted living facility and his brother has conservatorship over him. This has complicated all of the legal issues surrounding him, including the divorce from Erika.
“I let go of my Lamborghini, I let go of my 16,000-square-foot home, I let go of my marriage – I let go of everything,” Erika said when she announced to the cast that she had left Tom. “I literally made a decision that I had to.” The ladies found out about the divorce from a group text the day after election night 2020. That same day the news hit the media.
“I left because he pushed me further and further out. The conversations that I used to have were now reduced down to a sentence or two,” she further explained in the talking head interview. She had claimed that he controlled her finances, that their relationship deteriorated after his 2017 traumatic brain injury, and that he cheated on her with multiple women.
She has also revealed during the reunion that she didn’t leave him earlier because she had no access to money, including her own paychecks.