When her children were growing up, Kathy Hilton raised Paris, Nicky, Barron, and Conrad in luxurious close quarters at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in NYC for nine years. They lived in the residential part, called The Towers. The Waldorf was available for them to live because Kathy’s husband Rick Hilton’s father Conrad Hilton, had bought the Waldorf in the 1940s before he had even formed Hilton Hotels Corporation in 1946.
During the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Reunion Part 3, Kathy said she loved living at the hotel for almost a decade because the family got to spend a lot of time together. She said it was “very, very lovely. We loved being in close quarters under one roof.”
She did admit, however, that Paris would sometimes sneak out of the service elevator when she was a teenager. Kyle told a story about how one time at the hotel Conrad Hilton and her daughter Alexia Umansky had gone missing and they were found in the air conditioning vent.
This past August, Kathy told another story to Foot Wear News about how she once called the Waldorf Astoria security when Nicky “borrowed” some of her diamond earrings without telling her.
For about six months, Kathy was neighbors with her childhood friend Michael Jackson on the 30th floor.
The Hilton family no longer owns Hilton Worldwide. It was bought for $26 billion in 2007 by The Blackstone Group.
PHOTO by Bravo, hat by Lorna Murray