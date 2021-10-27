Tiger King is back! Netflix has just released the preview trailer for Tiger King 2, and it looks like viewers will be getting a another heavy dose of the mind-blowing drama and antics that made the first installment a global viral sensation!
“The colorful saga of America’s most notorious big cat owners continues,” reads the official Netflix tagline promoting Tiger King 2, set to premiere on the Streaming service November 17. “Sudden fame and unwanted attention from the authorities turns up the heat and unearths some stunning revelations.”
Here’s the actual Tiger King 2 preview trailer, which features lots of the big cat players from the original, including Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, and Jeff Lowe:
“When you think you’ve seen it all, you haven’t quite seen it all,” the trailer begins.
We then hear Joe Exotic on the phone from prison. “There’s an innocent man in prison,” Joe says as viewers see Jeff Lowe smiling at a strip club. “Everybody from the zoo is out there making money,” Joe adds as the scene cuts to Carole Baskin laughing gleefully. “And I’m paying the price for every one of them people. If you give a damn, it’s time to speak up.”
Jeff Lowe iterates Joe’s point. “We have more money than God right now,” he says.
There are several scenes suggesting that Tiger King 2 is going to take a longer look at the suspicious disappearance of Carole Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis.
“We thought we’d seen it all,” reads a text graphic in a large circus font, “but we’ve only scratched the surface…The further you go, the wilder, the deeper, the deadlier it gets.”
Here’s the full promotional blurb from the press release:
With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners. Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait.
I wouldn’t have thought it possible that Netflix could deliver a Tiger King sequel that came anywhere close to the over-the-top original, but just given what I know about the additional headlines (zoo raids, arrests, etc.), I’m thinking they might actually be able to do it! I guess we will all find out when the global binge-fest begins on November 17!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com