OnlyFans Models Arrested After Flight Incident at Miami Airport, Now Selling Merch

OnlyFans creators Sania Blanchard, 34, and Jordan Lantry, 31, caused chaos before boarding, refused to leave first class, and did gymnastics while in handcuffs at Miami International Airport on Friday (Jan 10, 2026)

The two, who go by Sania Mallery and Lacey Jane on the adult content site, were arrested after authorities responded to reports of two intoxicated passengers who were refusing to get off an American Airlines plane. Sania and Jordan had reportedly sat in the wrong seats (first class) and refused to leave despite being warned by the airline.

The pair immediately capitalized on their unruly drunken arrests by establishing a merch line emblazoned with their mug shots.











