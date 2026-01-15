Is Lola Sheen dating sister Sami Sheen’s ex? Sheen Sisters feud explained
Tuesday (Jan. 13) Sami Sheen (daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards) posted an explosive TikTok implying that her sister Lola is dating her ex-boyfriend. “Imagine finding out your sister and ex-boyfriend have been seeing each other behind your back this whole time,” she wrote in text over a video of her looking shocked.
@samisheen
She also said she “saw over 300 deleted texts between them” in his phone.
Lola is now denying the accusation. She defended herself on now-deleted TikToks, calling the accusation “unbelievable.”
“I am never one to defend myself against my sister anymore because I genuinely don’t care,” Lola said. “But I couldn’t let this one slide. his is not true at all. I am single, I am not talking to anyone, and I’m definitely not dating her ex-boyfriend.”
However, Sami’s suspicions didn’t come out of nowhere. “I was absolutely not speaking to her ex-boyfriend, but then my mom allowed him to move into our house, across the hall from me,” Lola said.
“I would absolutely NEVER do anything with my sister’s ex-boyfriend,” Lola insists, but she said she had had some conversations with him because it’s hard to avoid talking to someone who lives in your house.