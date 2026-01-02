| |

LOVE DURING LOCKUP Jade Chipps files for divorce from Chris Chipps EXCLUSIVE

Less than six weeks after Love During Lockup star Chris Chipps was arrested for DUI, his wife Jade Chipps filed for divorce.

According to court records, Jade filed the petition for dissolution of marriage earlier today. Starcasm is working to obtain the actual filing and we will update as soon as we do.

Rumors of a divorce have been swirling among Love After Lockup fans this week thanks to the couple’s activities on social media. Chris Chipps added “DIVORCED” to his TikTok bio, and Jade posted and deleted an Instagram story suggesting Chris may have cheated on her.

Below are a couple screen caps.

Love After Lockup Chris Chipps divorced bio

Did Chris Chipps cheat on Jade Chipps?

CHRIS CHIPPS DUI

As previously mentioned, Jade filed for divorce less than six weeks after Chris Chipps’ November 23 DUI arrest.

As Starcasm was the first report, Chris was booked after he “nearly hit” his 15-year-old daughter, who was trying to prevent him from driving.

It’s unclear if Jade and Chris were already separated at the time of his arrest. The incident occurred at the couple’s home in Naples, and there was no mention in the arrest report of Jade or the couple’s two-month-old (at the time) son Ozzy being present.

Love After Lockup Chris Chipps arrest 2025

WHO OWNS THE HOUSE CHRIS AND JADE LIVE IN?

As Starcasm previously reported, Chris Chipps bought the couple’s three-bedroom, 2,236 square foot home in Naples in October of 2020 for $570,000. Jade and Chris were already married prior to the purchase.

Chris was still in prison in South Dakota at the time he bought the house. He was able to afford the purchase due to being a member of the Prairie Island Mdewakanton Native American tribe, which owns a casino and distributes monthly payments to tribe members.

Jade Chipps was not on the property deed, but Chris executed a durable power of attorney appointing Jade “as my Attorney in Fact for me and in my name, place and stead to do and perform all acts, deeds, matters and things whatsoever concerning” the Florida house.

Chris Chipps was released from prison in November of 2024 after serving more than 10 years of his 32-year prison sentence for burglary and identity theft.

In February of 2025, Chris Chipps took out a mortgage on the Naples property for $167,000. Jade Chipps signed the mortgage paperwork “solely for the purpose of releasing her homestead interest herein.”

It’s unclear if Jade will be seeking ownership of the house in the divorce. Also unclear is whether or not Chris will be heading back to prison due to a parole violation stemming from his DUI arrest. Stay tuned.

