BREAKING AMISH Jeremiah Raber ‘life flighted’ to hospital with ‘possible liver failure’

Breaking Amish and Return To Amish star Jeremiah Raber shared a startling update on TikTok this week. The 45-year-old revealed to his followers on Tuesday that he was in the hospital waiting to be life flighted to another hospital with “possible liver failure.”

The announcement was written over a photo of Jeremiah in a hospital bed. “Sugar levels 993,” the message begins. “Possible liver failure waiting to be life flighted to another hospital,” it concludes.

Later on Tuesday, Jeremiah shared two photos being loaded into a medical helicopter.

A friend of Jeremiah’s who runs the @amishdonuts TikTok account posted a video of his life flight helicopter taking off.

The @amishdonuts account later shared an update. “😌 Jeremiah is doing well, he is in great hands, and so is Harley,” the update read. (Harley is Jeremiah’s dog.)

The comments on Jeremiah’s posts included lots of well wishes, but of course he used what little energy he had to engage with negativity.

Jeremiah shared a short video clip of himself waving from a hospital bed in response to a comment that reads: “karma is getting that scammer he deserves it good ridden to garbage.”

Jeremiah also took the time to respond to a couple comments on the new post. He stated in the responses that he has brittle diabetes, which is something he has talked about often since 2022.

Moments before this article was published, Jeremiah shared a very positive update on TikTok:

🙏 huge thank you to all the people that have been praying for me. I truly appreciate it!!! I’m doing good and will be out tomorrow!

JEREMIAH RABER 2022 HEALTH SCARE

Jeremiah Raber is no stranger to major health scares and hospitalizations. In April of 2022, Jeremiah was admitted to the ICU due to diabetic ketoacidosis.

After some followers openly questioned whether or not Jeremiah was actually in the hospital, Jeremiah himself shared a video recorded from his ICU hospital bed. “They were going to move me out of ICU,” he explained, “but all the other rooms were full so they kept me in ICU.”

In addition to responding to those who were claiming the hospital visit was fake, Jeremiah also responded to those saying his condition was his own fault due to his dietary and other health choices.

Jeremiah reminded viewers that he had been living in his car since Carmela kicked him out of her house. He claimed that all he had available to eat was food from convenience stores and fast food restaurants. “You can only do so much if you’re living out of a car,” Jeremiah argued. “I don’t care what anybody says.”

Prior to Jeremiah’s hospitalization, his estranged wife Carmela Raber shared a lengthy Facebook post calling out Jeremiah for numerous things, including his diet after being diagnosed as diabetic.

From Carmela on April 2, 2022:

When we found out he had diabetes I had bought tons of foods that he could eat according to his diet. I learned food recipes that he could eat and stay healthy and even offered to join him and eat together. I felt that I could lose weight myself. He did not want to eat healthy saying I’m controlling him. He would bring home, cakes, cookies, cinnamon rolls, etc daily. Some days that’s all he ate. Then I’d say “you wonder why you can’t get your diabetes under control”. He claimed those were fighting and trigger words. I made his Dr appointments and took him to the hospital. I don’t understand how or what more I could have done.

On April 15, 2022, Jeremiah shared a selfie in front of a small body of water. “Thanks for all the prayers and well wishes,” he captioned the image. “I’m enjoying nature at its finest.”

We wish Jeremiah a speedy recovery.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com