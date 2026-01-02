|

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers evicted while in the middle of divorce

ByStarcasm Staff

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers, who are currently going through a divorce, have been evicted from their Calabasas, Los Angeles because they owe $84,000 in unpaid rent and failed to appear in court.

The home was leased in 2020 for $12,000 a month for a six‑bedroom, five‑bathroom house.

The eviction will force not only Denise and Aaron to move out, but Aaron’s parents and brother.

Aaron filed for divorce from Denise in July 2025 based on irreconcilable differences. At the time he stated that he had no income since his business closed closed in 2024, but had huge debts and high cost of living.

(Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)




