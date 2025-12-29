|

BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Lisa & daughter Faith eviction process started Dec 16 EXCLUSIVE

ByAsa Hawks

90 Day Fiancé Before the 90 Days Lisa and daughter Faith facing eviction?

On the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, 52-year-old Lisa is flying to Nigeria to meet her 39-year-old construction worker boyfriend Daniel.

Lisa has been married five times before, and she’s only been with women for 21 years, but she truly believes Daniel is the one.

Lisa’s daughter Faith expressed her concerns about the trip. In addition to her mother’s history of failed marriages, Faith also says she and her mom are struggling financially.

“My mom and I have been having a lot of hard times right now financially,” Faith says, before adding that her mom had borrowed a lot from friend Juna. “She’s in so much debt, and it has me feeling more on edge,” Faith adds.

Faith mentions that some of the money Juna gave Lisa was to “help us with bills.” That makes sense because it appears Faith and her mom were living together. Unfortunately, it seems their financial struggles have continued because their landlord started the eviction process last week.

LISA AND FAITH FACING EVICTION?

According to court documents, a Landlord/Tenant Complaint was filed against Lisa and her daughter (and a man) by their King of Prussia apartment complex. (We do not have any additional information on the man named in the filing. His name is not Daniel though.)

The complaint was filed earlier this month, and it was served to all three tenants of the apartment the next day.

The claim amount listed on the complaint is $3,067.99. It’s unclear how that amount breaks down in terms of rent and/or other fees/expenses. Starcasm is currently working to find out more information.

There is a recovery of real property hearing scheduled for the first week of January. Starcasm will continue to monitor the case and share any major updates.

