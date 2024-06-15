Congratulations are in order for Love After Lockup Season 6 couple, Lacey Rodgers and Antoine Whitaker! The couple welcomed their second child together, a daughter, earlier this week!
The couple made the announcement on Instagram with a photo of their little bundle of joy, whom they have named Alyvia EdyLyn Whitaker.
How many kids do Lacey and Antoine have?
Alyvia is Lacey and Antoine’s second child together. She joins 20-month-old big sister, Antoinette Royalty Whitaker.
Alyvia also has four older step-siblings, and at least one step-niece! Lacey has four kids from her first marriage — two boys and two girls.
Love After Lockup viewers will recall that Lacey left her husband for Antoine despite having been together for more than 18 years!
In October of 2022, which is the same month Lacey gave brith to daughter Antoinette, her daughter also gave birth to a girl.
“This morning we get a blessing,” Lacey wrote on Facebook on October 6. “My babygirl is having her babygirl. Please say prayers for my daughter as she has a c section this morning. I can’t wait to love on baby Giana ❤️.” Giana Jade arrived on October 6 just as planned.
Antoine Whitaker arrest update
Lacey and Antoine’s relationship has not been all happily ever after. Antoine continues to struggle to stay out of legal trouble.
In one of the most memorable reality show arrest stories ever, Antoine was arrested in October of 2023 after he tried to run away from police and accidentally shot himself in the leg.
Antoine was arrested and charged with felony unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree, misdemeanor DWI, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
According to court records, the case is still open with a trial scheduled for July 19, 2024.
Prior to the October arrest, Antoine was arrested in May of 2022 after an alleged hit-and-run. He was charged with 3 felonies, including drug possession and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Unfortunately, I have been unable to get any updates on that case.
Are Lacey and Antoine married?
Lacey and Antoine have made no announcement about getting married. A search of local marriage records turned up no results for the pair.
