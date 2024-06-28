Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s love triangle between her husband Ryan Anderson and her boyfriend Ken Urcker continues be complicated! While Gypsy Rose was on a TikTok livestream with Ken this week, she said that Ryan texted her. Now Ryan’s saying Gypsy called him last Saturday!
Ryan confirmed that he did text Gypsy in a TikTok video.
“It’s very difficult for me to stay respectful, okay,” Ryan said. “I’m getting to the point where I’m about to not be respectful. Yes, I did text Gypsy during her live with Ken tonight.
“ But Ken, don’t let her fool ya,” he continued. “She called me last Saturday talking about she missed me, and of course I miss you. She said a lot of others things too. But, I’m not gonna go there because I want to be respectful.”
Ryan made the video following his first ever TikTok livestream, where he was showered with gifts. In the livestream he explained that he’s better looking in person and says that Gypsy had ever intention to remain “just friends” with him until she met him.
After they met, however, it was on and they were on the path to marriage. Ryan chalks up his in-person charisma to his confidence.
After their split, Gypsy asked the courts for spousal support from Ryan and asked that they deny any support from her to him.
We broke the story when Gypsy Rose married Ryan in in 2022.
Gypsy Rose’s stepmom Kristy helped set her up with Ken while she was still settling in to life on the outside with her then-husband Ryan Anderson.