| |

SEEKING SISTER WIFE Merrifields recruiting investors to build California resort

ByAsa Hawks

Garrick and Dannielle Merrifield are looking for investors in a California resort they want to build

Garrick Merrifield and Dannielle Merrifield from TLC’s Seeking Sister Wife are looking for angel investors in a “luxury boutique resort” they are hoping to build in California.

The divorced polygamous couple launched an investor recruitment program on Instagram today with a sales pitch video from Dannielle. The 45-second clip included mockup images that appear to be A.I. generated.

“Hi, my name is Dannielle Merrifield,” the video begins. “Some of you may know me and some of you may not. I’m here today to offer you the opportunity to join our family company and our God-given dream to build a luxury boutique resort in California.”

Dannielle shares additional information about the resort, without revealing any actual specifics:

Our goal is to create a truly unique resort that draws families from all over the world, giving a mental experience for individuals and families alike. It will not only be a place you come to once but a place you leave longing to return. Our resort will meet each individual guest’s needs to create a hospitality experience that will be truly unforgettable. It’ll be a place to relax and feel like you’re in the comfort of your own home without any of their responsibilities. If you too would like to join the experience, feel free to reach out.

In a separate photo gallery post, the Merrifields shared this caption with more information:

We are opening the doors to an exclusive investment opportunity in California.
Our team is developing a luxury resort project designed to deliver high value, strong returns, and long-term growth.

If you are an investor or you know someone who might be interested, reach out.
Let’s build something extraordinary together. A glimpse of our vision.

This is an example of the concept we’re developing for our future resort in California — modern design, luxury comfort, and a full experience surrounded by nature.

If you want to be part of this project as an investor, get in touch.

DID THE MERRIFIELDS USE AI FOR RESORT PHOTOS?

I will highlight a few issues with the Merrifield resort photos that I noticed right away — issues that appear to be trademark A.I. flaws.

Seeking Sister Wife Merrifields California resort video A.I.

Merrifield resort in California

The Merrifields’ apparent use of A.I. to create the images is egregious for a couple reasons.

Number One: Garrick owns and operates Merrifield Custom Builders. The company actually builds things. (Well, they built the Merrifield’s house and did some other small projects at least.) A custom home building business should be looking to avoid using images with obvious construction flaws.

Number Two: The Merrifields are asking people to invest money in this project. (I don’t even want to know the amounts they are asking for.) How can you expect people to invest thousands (tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands, millions?) of dollars in a multi-million/billion dollar project and the only visual information you provide are the results of typing a couple sentences into ChatGPT or Grok?

There is one additional benefit of investing a lot of money in the Merrifield of Dreams that Dannielle doesn’t mention — it is very likely you will have the fun experience of participating in the inevitable Netflix documentary about it.

I thought the timing of the Merrifield resort announcement might have been an indication they had sold the house they are living in. However, it is currently still listed for sale at the reduced price of $1.75 million.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com

Similar Posts

Dimitri Snowden Christeline Peterson divorce documents
| |

Dimitri Snowden & Christeline Petersen divorce documents

ByAsa Hawks

We reported yesterday that Seeking Sister Wife star Dimitri Snowden has officially filed for divorce from his estranged South African wife Christeline Petersen. At the time of our initial post, the actual dissolution of marriage filing was not yet available via the court. That has since changed and we have gotten a copy of the…

Seeking Sister Wife April Briney update after divorce from Drew Briney
|

SEEKING SISTER WIFE April Briney updates after divorce from Drew Briney

ByAsa Hawks

Former Seeking Sister Wife star April Briney shocked her family, show producers, and eventually show viewers when she packed up her six children last May and told her family they were headed for a hike. Instead, she and the children went back to their home state of Utah where she would eventually finalize her divorce…

Seeking Sister Wife Dimitri Snowden's ex Christeline now with Marcus Epps' family
| | |

SEEKING SISTER WIFE Dimitri Snowden’s ex Christeline officially joins Marcus Epps’ family

ByAsa Hawks

Christeline Peterson’s rumored Seeking Sister Wife husband hopping has been confirmed! Ashley and Dimitri Snowden’s estranged wife has issued a statement announcing that she has indeed joined the Epps family from Seeking Sister Wife Season 4. “Chrissy” has been posting photos and videos with the Epps family on social media for a few months, but…

Steve and Brenda Foley Seeking Sister Wife
|

SEEKING SISTER WIFE Why are Steve and Brenda polygamists? Is it tied to religion?

ByVioleta Idyll

Steve and Brenda Foley of Seeking Sister Wife are looking to add another wife to their marriage. On the show they’re courting 21-year-old April, who seems more interested in Steve as a husband than Brenda as a sister wife. The cameras are catching their growing discomfort as they move forward with this awkward relationship. Why…

Seeking Sister Wife Marcus Epps family house in Orlando Florida
|

SEEKING SISTER WIFE Why are the Epps in Florida? Do they own the Orlando house?

ByAsa Hawks

There are quite a few questions surrounding the Epps family from TLC’s Seeking sister Wife reality series. We’ve previously reported on the questions surrounding Marcus Epps’ multiple political scandals, the fact that he has at least 10 children, and his prior domestic violence arrest. However, we haven’t addressed one of the most asked questions from…

Seeking Sister Wife Marcus Epps and India Rosser planning a wedding
| |

SEEKING SISTER WIFE India and Marcus Epps planning their wedding

ByAsa Hawks

For a reality series that has A LOT of wives and A LOT of dating, Seeking Sister Wife hasn’t had very many weddings. The Epps family looks like they will be trying to remedy that as Marcus Epps and India Rosser are currently planning their wedding! India has shared numerous posts on social media about…