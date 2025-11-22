SEEKING SISTER WIFE Merrifields recruiting investors to build California resort

Garrick Merrifield and Dannielle Merrifield from TLC’s Seeking Sister Wife are looking for angel investors in a “luxury boutique resort” they are hoping to build in California.

The divorced polygamous couple launched an investor recruitment program on Instagram today with a sales pitch video from Dannielle. The 45-second clip included mockup images that appear to be A.I. generated.

“Hi, my name is Dannielle Merrifield,” the video begins. “Some of you may know me and some of you may not. I’m here today to offer you the opportunity to join our family company and our God-given dream to build a luxury boutique resort in California.”

Dannielle shares additional information about the resort, without revealing any actual specifics:

Our goal is to create a truly unique resort that draws families from all over the world, giving a mental experience for individuals and families alike. It will not only be a place you come to once but a place you leave longing to return. Our resort will meet each individual guest’s needs to create a hospitality experience that will be truly unforgettable. It’ll be a place to relax and feel like you’re in the comfort of your own home without any of their responsibilities. If you too would like to join the experience, feel free to reach out.

In a separate photo gallery post, the Merrifields shared this caption with more information:

We are opening the doors to an exclusive investment opportunity in California.

Our team is developing a luxury resort project designed to deliver high value, strong returns, and long-term growth. If you are an investor or you know someone who might be interested, reach out.

Let’s build something extraordinary together. A glimpse of our vision. This is an example of the concept we’re developing for our future resort in California — modern design, luxury comfort, and a full experience surrounded by nature. If you want to be part of this project as an investor, get in touch.

DID THE MERRIFIELDS USE AI FOR RESORT PHOTOS?

I will highlight a few issues with the Merrifield resort photos that I noticed right away — issues that appear to be trademark A.I. flaws.

The Merrifields’ apparent use of A.I. to create the images is egregious for a couple reasons.

Number One: Garrick owns and operates Merrifield Custom Builders. The company actually builds things. (Well, they built the Merrifield’s house and did some other small projects at least.) A custom home building business should be looking to avoid using images with obvious construction flaws.

Number Two: The Merrifields are asking people to invest money in this project. (I don’t even want to know the amounts they are asking for.) How can you expect people to invest thousands (tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands, millions?) of dollars in a multi-million/billion dollar project and the only visual information you provide are the results of typing a couple sentences into ChatGPT or Grok?

There is one additional benefit of investing a lot of money in the Merrifield of Dreams that Dannielle doesn’t mention — it is very likely you will have the fun experience of participating in the inevitable Netflix documentary about it.

I thought the timing of the Merrifield resort announcement might have been an indication they had sold the house they are living in. However, it is currently still listed for sale at the reduced price of $1.75 million.

