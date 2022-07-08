Congratulations are in order for Love After Lockup mother/daughter duo Lizzie Kommes and Jazmyne Kommes as they recently announced Jazmyne is currently pregnant!
“So my daughter has something to tell everybody,” Lizzie begins an Instagram clip uploaded on July 1. In the clip, Jazmyne is wearing a pink dress and you can already see her baby bump quite clearly.
“I’m pregnant,” Jazmyne says as she cradles her belly.
Lizzie quickly, and excitedly, jumps back in. “So I’m gonna be a gam gam!” She proudly shows off Jazmyne’s belly before letting everyone know: “It’s not grandma, everybody. It’s gam gam, short for Glam-ma.” Jazmyne just shakes her head.
Here’s the pregnancy announcement video, followed by a photo gallery posted by Lizzie featuring herself, Jazmyne, Lizzie’s mom Pam, the baby’s father, and two other kids. I am assuming the two boys are Jazmyne’s boyfriend’s from a previous relationship?
Jazmyne also shared a pregnancy announcement post on her Instagram page. “We are expecting I’m so excited and happy I love you so much and our little skittle!” she captioned the photo gallery. “7 more months to go!!! ❤️💖👶🏽👩🏽🍼🫄🏽❤️💖”
Here’s Jazmyne’s pregnancy announcement gallery:
Congratulations to Jazmyne and her boyfriend! And, of course, congratulations to Glam-ma Lizzie!
Speaking of Lizzie, she seems to be doing well after struggling with her sobriety resulted in several run-ins with the law last year. Lizzie celebrated one year of sobriety on June 12.
For those of you who are curious about Lizzie’s ex, Scott Davey, he passed away in November at the age of 54.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com