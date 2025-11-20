|

RHOP Mia Thornton arrested for felony theft after eviction filing

ByAsa Hawks

Mia Thornton arrested

“Bravo Con” is taking on a whole new meaning as yet another Real Housewife has been arrested.

MIA THORNTON ARRESTED

The Real Housewives of Potomac‘s Mia Thornton (full name Mia Nicole Fields-Thornton) was arrested on an outstanding warrant at the Atlanta airport on Wednesday.

40-year-old Mia is facing a felony theft charge after she allegedly took roughly $11,000 worth of furniture from a furnished condo she was renting with boyfriend Incognito (real name Jared McGriff).

Mia Thornton mugshot

According to the police report obtained by Fox 5 Atlanta and others, Mia allegedly took the furniture when she “suddenly moved out of the unit in the middle of the night” on October 28.

The only information we have about the alleged stolen furniture is that it included a television.

The landlord filed a police report roughly one week after Mia moved out.

At the time of the publishing of this article, Mis is still in the custody of the Fulton County Jail.

Mia Thornton arrest video

MIA THORNTON ARREST VIDEO

Mia Thornton’s arrest was captured by body worn police cameras. The footage has already been posted online.

In the arrest video, Mia can be heard telling officers that the furniture is in storage and she’s willing to give it back.

MIA THORNTON SUED FOR EVICTION IN SEPTEMBER

Starcasm has obtained court records indicating Mia Thornton and her boyfriend Incognito were sued for eviction from an Atlanta condo in September.

Mia Thornton eviction

The furnished 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,011-square-foot condo was available for rent for $5,100 a month in April of this year. Mia posted a photo with her family in April that looks to be the same apartment:

Below is a photo from the rental listing in which you can see the matching elements, including the appliance and bowl on the kitchen counter:

Mia Thornton's condo in Atlanta

You can also match up the artwork on the wall from a rental listing photo and a gallery of photos Mia posted on Instagram in July.

Below are cropped photos from Mia and the rental listing in which you can see the framed pieces of art match, albeit in a different order:

Mia Thornton condo

It should be noted that the light colored furniture in Mia’s photos is different that the dark furniture from the listing.

Perhaps Mia had living room furniture before she moved in, or purchased furniture she liked better after moving in, so she put the furniture that came with the apartment in storage. Then, she just didn’t put it back when she moved out? That doesn’t seem like too much of a stretch.

As stated before, Mia is currently still in custody. I have no doubts we will know more about her side of the story within hours of her release, so stay tuned.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com

