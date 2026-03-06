LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Michael Simmons reportedly homeless, his sister responds

Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star Michael Simmons was arrested last month after he allegedly stole a woman’s credit cards out of a United States Postal service vehicle.

Soon after Michael’s release on Monday, photos were shared in the Love After Lockup Locked Down Facebook group that show Michael in the same shirt he was wearing in his most recent mug shot photos.

“Are we not going to talk about how Michael is homeless in Miami?!?” The caption for the images begins. The person who posted the images appears to be from Michigan, so it’s unclear who took the original photos. One of the images includes thumbnails at the bottom that appear to show more images of Michael on the user’s camera roll. We’ve zoomed in on a few of them in the photo below:

After the photos were posted, many fans messaged and/or tagged Michael’s sister Dayday. She shared an Instagram story post telling folks to stop, and she claims Michael’s girlfriend Maria is the reason for his current situation:

Dayday shared a similar message on her Facebook page. “Please yall … don’t tag me in nothing that has to do with my brother Michael 😭💔… I’m begging yall, just leave me alone.”

Maria and Michael first started dating while he was still filming for Life After Lockup. In April of 2022, the couple announced Maria was pregnant with their first child.

IS MICHAEL SIMMONS HOMELESS?

It’s impossible to know if Michael Simmons is currently homeless based on the photos shared on Facebook.

The police reports from Michael’s arrest last month list two different addresses for Michael. One is the Homestead townhouse he was arrested at while celebrating July 4th in 2022. The other address is an apartment in Hialeah.

The source for both of the addresses provided is listed as “verbal” on the documents. One arrest report lists “unemployed” under occupation, while the other arrest report left that field blank.

MICHAEL SIMMONS WENT MISSING IN 2025

Michael Simmons’ sister Dayday shared a concerning Facebook message about her brother one year ago:

The fact that idek where my older brother Michael is or if he’s even ok is worrying 💔 … Can’t get in touch with his BM (Maria) or anything! We don’t know if he’s dead or alive 🤦🏽‍♀️. He’s was last known in Miami Florida. I haven’t heard from him since November of 2024 !WE HAVE CALLED THE JAILS AND HOSPITALS MANY TIMES!! HE ISNT THERE!! WE DONT HAVE AN ADDRESS TO DO A WELLNESS CHECK ‼️

Dayday continued in the comments:

DAYDAY: Hey everyone we called the jails and hospitals. He isn’t there! We don’t know an address to even have a we ness check done! COMMENT: Cant even think dat way stay positive n strong. DAYDAY: Trying to bro but it’s not like him to not communicate with nobody especially my mom. He haven’t even reached out to her in months smh.

Eventually, the family did hear from Maria. (I assume “his BM” is Maria.) “We Finally Talked to his BM she says he’s ok 🤷🏽‍♀️..hopefully he will call himself so we can hear it from him,” Dayday wrote.

Dayday posted a YouTube video in August of 2025 in which she revealed that she spoke with Michael four or five months prior.

“He just basically was just like, you know, ‘Hey, I’m good. Y’all don’t got to look for me. Um, I just want to be left alone. Like, y’all ain’t got to do all that make a post stuff.'” Dayday revealed.

More from Michael’s sister:

After that, I let him know that I loved him and I’m praying for him. And then that was kind of it. I haven’t heard anything since. I don’t know what he’s up to…I’m sorry. I wish I had more information or could even give y’all any more details on it, but I don’t know…all I can do is ask for y’all to continue to pray for him.

If Michael is doing as poorly as it appears, we hope he is able to find the help and support he needs. Starcasm will continue to monitor this story and share any major updates.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com