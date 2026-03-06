90 DAY FIANCE Leida Margaretha’s baby’s death ruled non-accidental by Medical Examiner’s Office

The Medical Examiner’s Office has determined the death of 90 Day Fiancé star Leida Margaretha’s five-week-old daughter Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook in July of last year was “non-accidental.”

The Initial Assessment completed by the Adams County Health and Human Services Department “found a preponderance of the evidence to substantiate maltreatment of physical abuse to the infant by the mother.”

The agency stated that “no criminal charges have been filed in this case, and the investigation remains open.”

The information is included in multiple reports filed with Wisconsin’s Department of Children and Families Division of Safety and Permanence. The first is the 90-Day Summary Report for Child Death, Serious Injury or Egregious Incident. The same information is repeated in the 6-Month Final Summary Report.

LEIDA MARGARETHA’S DAUGHTER’S DEATH

Leida Margaretha’s husband Eric Rosenbrook was booked for domestic battery and domestic disorderly conduct just before 3AM on Saturday, July 5, 2025. Leida stated in a video that Eric had been drinking and he slapped her after she refused to let him hold their daughter.

Much later on July 5, Leida’s daughter Alisa was found unresponsive. Eric was still in jail at the time.

Below is a recap of the events from a statement issued by Adams County Sheriff Brent York:

On Saturday, July 5, 2025 the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a residence in the City of Adams, Adams County, Wisconsin reporting an unresponsive five-week-old infant. The City of Adams Police Department responded to the scene, along with LifeStar Ambulance Service. LifeStar Ambulance Service transported the infant to Gunderson Moundview Hospital. The infant was then transported to UW Health American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison. On July 6, 2025, the City of Adams Police Department requested that the Sheriff’s Office take over the case. On July 9, 2025, the child died at UW Health American Family Children’s Hospital. Any time an infant death occurs in Adams County a formal investigation takes place. This is an active investigation and as such, no further information will be released at this time.

During the time that Alisa was in the hospital, Leida posted numerous videos on Instagram. She talked about going through a hard time, but didn’t share any details.

Multiple alleged text and voice messages between Leida and a blogger later surfaced in which she gave differing accounts of what happened to Alisa. In none of the exchanges did she seem overly emotional or distraught.

Alleged text messages between Eric Rosenbrook and a blogger claim that Leida took her son Alessandro to Indonesia some time around July 15.

“[Leida] did leave the country last week,” one alleged text from Eric reads. “Took her son home and left him with her parents. Then returned.” This claim seems confirmed by the reports because they state Alessandro is “safe with relatives.”

DEATH OF LEIDA MARGARETHA’S DAUGHTER – THE OFFICIAL FINDINGS

Below are excerpts from the 6-Month Final Summary Report for Child Death, Serious Injury or Egregious Incident filed by the Adams County Health and Human Services Department.

Child Information (at time of incident)

Age: 1 month

Gender: Female

Race or Ethnicity: Asian

Special Needs: None

Date of Incident: July 5, 2025

Description of the incident, including the suspected cause of death, injury or egregious abuse or neglect:

On July 5, 2025, the agency received a report regarding a 1-month-old infant brought to the hospital with multiple injuries. Subsequently, the infant was pronounced deceased on July 9, 2025. Law enforcement was contacted and initiated a criminal investigation. The Medical Examiner’s Office determined the death was non-accidental. No criminal charges have been filed in this case, and the investigation remains open.

Findings by agency, including maltreatment determination and material circumstances leading to incident:

The agency collaborated with law enforcement and medical professionals to complete the assessment. The Initial Assessment completed by the agency found a preponderance of the evidence to substantiate maltreatment of physical abuse to the infant by the mother. The agency deemed the infant’s half-sibling safe with relatives. The family was referred to community services, and the agency closed the case upon completion of the Initial Assessment.

Criminal investigation pending or completed?

Yes

Criminal charges filed?

No

Child’s residence at the time of incident:

In-home

Description of the child’s family (includes household members, noncustodial parent and other children that have visitation with the child and/or in the child’s family home):

At the time of the incident, the infant resided with her mother and her 12-year-old half-sibling. The infant’s father had regular visitation in the family home.

Statement of Services: Were services under ch. 48 or ch. 938 being provided to the child, any member of the child’s family or alleged maltreater at the time of the incident, including any referrals received by the agency or reports being investigated at time of incident?

Yes

If “Yes”, briefly describe the type of services, date(s) of last contact between agency and recipient(s) of those services, and the person(s) receiving those services:

At the time of the incident, the agency was assessing the June 28, 2025 CPS Report. The last contact by the agency was a home visit with the infant, the mother, and the 12-year-old half-sibling on July 2, 2025.

Summary of all involvement in services as adults under ch. 48 or ch. 938 by child’s parents or alleged maltreater in the previous five years: (Does not include the current incident.)

On June 28, 2025, the agency screened-in a CPS Report alleging neglect to the infant’s now 12-year-old half sibling by the mother. During the assessment period, an additional report was made to the agency regarding the infant being taken to the hospital with multiple injuries on July 5, 2025. Subsequently, the infant died on July 9, 2025. An assessment of the initial allegation was completed by the agency, and the allegation of neglect to the infant’s now 12-year-old half sibling was unsubstantiated.

Summary of any actions taken by agency in response to the incident: [Below are the items that were checked.]

Screening of Access report

Referral to services

Initial assessment conducted

Collaboration with law enforcement

Collaboration with medical professionals

Case closed by agency

This 6-month summary report completes the Division of Safety and Permanence (DSP) action on this case.

