Bodycam Shows ‘American Idol’ Contestant Caleb Flynn Hyperventilating and Vomiting After Wife Found Shot in Bed



Bodycam footage released by police shows former American Idol contestant Caleb Flynn visibly distraught moments after reporting that his wife had been shot inside their home.

Ashley Flynn, 37, a mother of two, was found dead in her bed on February 16, 2026. According to authorities, Flynn called 911 around 2:30 a.m. and told dispatchers someone had broken into the home.

“Somebody broke into my home and killed my wife,” Flynn told the operator. “She’s got three shots to her and blood everywhere.”

During the call, the dispatcher asked Flynn if the couple’s children were safe. Flynn said he did not know.

When officers arrived at the home, newly released bodycam footage shows Flynn outside the house struggling to breathe and vomiting as he speaks with police. The couple’s two young daughters were asleep in their beds during the incident and were not harmed.

At the time, Flynn told investigators that an intruder had entered the home and shot his wife while the family slept.

However, authorities later said evidence at the scene contradicted Flynn’s account. Investigators found no signs of forced entry and began to suspect the crime scene had been staged.

Flynn was arrested several days later and charged with murder. Prosecutors allege he shot Ashley Flynn with a 9mm handgun before attempting to mislead investigators about what happened.

Ashley Flynn’s family released a statement following the arrest.

“Our family believes this arrest was made carefully and not without serious consideration,” the statement reads in part. “After speaking with both local police and federal authorities, we trust the proper steps were taken and the process is being handled appropriately.”

According to TMZ, Flynn has since been placed in solitary confinement while being held in jail. The outlet reported that other inmates had asked correctional officers about Flynn, prompting staff to restrict contact due to safety concerns.

Flynn has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody as the case moves through the court system.