LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Gabby trashes Chris, his family and WE tv

Love After Lockup star Gabrielle (aka Gabby) IS NOT happy with the most recent season of the show! She took to Instagram multiple times over the past week to express her discontent by trashing Chris (including details on his recent arrest), Chris’s family, and WE tv!
I will attempt to provide a brief summary before getting into Gabby’s posts. She is upset that the show makes it seem like she took a lot of Chris’s money and spent it on plastic surgery and other cosmetic procedures. She admits that she did receive money from Chris initially, but she has paid for her own cosmetic procedures.
Gabby’s also upset that Chris’s family members are coming across as sympathetic. She insists that his family blew threw all the money Chris sent them and that she (Gabby) has actually been sending Chris’s mom Felicia money.
Also, Chris was recently arrested after a fight with Gabby. She previously posted a graphic video from the fight online, and she gloated about his arrest this week — including a screen cap of his mug shots and arrest details.
Gabby Attacks Felicia and WE tv
“WETV NEED TO TAKE ME OFF THAT SHOW!!!” Gabby wrote in all caps on Instagram. “REMOVE ME I DON’T RESPECT LIARS!”
Gabby continued with more Instagram story posts. “That man did not pay for none of my cosmetic surgery. THAT’S A LIE 😭😭😭…That man was broke after Season 1 thanks to his mom’s spending all that money! TRUTH IS THE TRUTH MY MESSAGES AND SCREENSHOTS DON’T LIE.” Gabby’s written message was accompanied by screen shots allegedly showing Chris’s mother Felicia asking Gabby for money.
Gabby also shared screen caps that appear to show money that she sent to Felicia via CashApp, along with these comments:
“They should’ve been grateful I gave that boy a chance,” Gabby wrote. “He almost was close to having a good healthy life. I sent him back to the projects with his mommy 😭😭😭.”
Gabby then absolutely UNLEASHED on Felicia! Here’s the photo of Felicia posted by Gabby followed by her caption:
The face of a MANIPULATIVE LIAR!!!! This lady is nothing but trash and I got a lot coming on this one and the WHOLE FAMILY WATCH!!!
Don’t forget who was paying you money all the time with ya broke self! Begging for money every second !!!! YOU SPENT THAT MANS MONEY IN LESS THAN THREE WEEKS IF IM LYING IM FLYING! Remember Chris was bugging out on you cause you was asking for more money!!!! ALLLLLL THE TIME LMFA000 SAD AS HELL!!! CHRIS AINT EVEN WANT HIS MOM AND SISTER AT HIS RELEASE I TOLD HIM BE NICE THATS WRONG THATS YA FAMILY!!!
And let’s not forget when Chris brother ran off with his money 25k and was suppose to go the jewelry store and buy him his chain but instead spent it on a road trip with his homies!!!! CHRIS AINT EVEN WANNA FILM WITH HIS BROTHER I TALKED HIM INTO IT!!! Chris forgave you when he got out of jail
EVERYBODY KNOW WHAT FELICIA DID WITH HER OTHER SON RAN OFF WITH THAT MONEY LMFA00000 SHE GOT SOME NERVE 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 I can’t wait till I tell it alllllll!! I AIN’T GOTTA LIE IT IS WHAT IT IS PERIOD
“And I’m just getting started!” Gabby wrote in a separate post. “I’m sorry y’all cause ain’t no way his momma was talking all this but not to my face. SHE KNEW WASSUP THAT’S WHY MY MOUTH DON’T STAY SHUT YOU HEARD WHAT YA SON SAID TOE TO TOE BABY.”
The written insults were accompanied by what appears to be a slight on Felicia’s home via photo:
If you’re interested in Gabby’s live take on the situation, That’s Peak! shared one of her Instagram Live sessions on YouTube:
Gabby on Chris’s Arrest
Chris (real name Christopher Walker) was arrested in August in New York on an out-of-state warrant. He was later transferred into the custody of a jail in New Jersey on August 30. Gabby posted a screen shot from the New Jersey Department of Corrections that included Chris’s mug shot photos and his charges:
“PERIOD POOH!!!” Gabby captioned the image, adding an emoji of a hand giving the peace sign. “HE ROBBED ME AND DEAD TRIED TO REALLY HURT ME GOING BACK TO JAIL YOU WAS FOUND GUILTY BOO AND YA MOMMA WAS THERE SHAKING HER HEAD CAUSE SHE KNEW YOU MESSED UP REAL BAD.”
As you can see in the screen cap, Chris was facing three charges. The charges are aggravated assault (attempt to cause serious bodily injury), terroristic threats, and theft by unlawful taking. Gabby mentions in her caption that Chris “was found guilty,” but all three charges are still listed as active according to online court records.
In her lengthy interview with Kiki and Kibbitz back in August, Gabby stated that Chris was facing charges in multiple states. “He has to do Jersey time first. And then after he has to do New York time,” she said. It is possible that Chris was found guilty of a charge in New York City — perhaps a parole violation? I searched and was unable to find record of a recent conviction in New York City, but that does not meant there wasn’t one.
It’s also interesting to note that I could find no evidence that Chris is still in custody — either in New York or New Jersey. I will continue to look into it and will be sure to update the post if I’m able to confirm one way or the other.
To see how Gabby and Chris’s relationship implodes on screen, be sure to keep tuning in for new dramatic episodes of Love After Lockup airing Friday nights at 9/8c on WE tv!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com