Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star Amber Eggers has left behind her bunkie bae Puppy in favor of another ex-con, her ex-boyfriend Sammy.
When viewers are introduced to Sammy, he is reportedly fresh out of prison. Amber is very open about the fact that Sammy has been arrested numerous times, and she mentions drug charges specifically.
We decided to follow up and get the scoop on Sammy’s criminal history and HOLY WOW! Amber WAS NOT KIDDING! However, I could find no record of Sammy being incarcerated recently. And unlike Amber and Puppy, Sammy is not listed as currently being on parole.
Perhaps Sammy was behind bars for something minor that didn’t turn up in my searches? I know that Life After Lockup producers aren’t afraid to stretch the truth a bit, but fabricating Sammy’s recent release seems a bit silly?
(I want to confirm that Sammy is not the man Amber was married to when she started filming Love After Lockup. His name is Tony.)
According to online prison records, here are Sammy’s stints behind bars:
June 25, 2002 – November 22, 2004
May 3, 2007 – April 1, 2008
March 10, 2011 – February 3, 2014
March 10, 2015 – January 28, 2016
I should also point out that most of Sammy’s time behind bars wasn’t due to drug charges. He has some VERY concerning convictions, including family violence battery and cruelty to children.
Here is a timeline of some of Sammy’s charges and sentences over the years, arranged by offense date:
April 25, 2010
Burglary
Sentence: 20 years
October 22, 2001
Tampering with evidence
Sentence: 10 years
October 23, 2001
Terrorist threats and acts
Sentence: 5 months
Obstruction of a law enforcement officer
Sentence: 12 months
Cruelty to children
Sentence: 12 months
Criminal damage 2nd degree
Sentence: 5 years
Family violence battery
Sentence: 12 months
Date: N/A
Possessions of narcotics opiates
Sentence: 5 years
Date: N/A
Possession of alcoholic beverage by a juvenile
Sentence: 12 months
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com