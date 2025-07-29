| |

Leida Margaretha files for separation from Eric Rosenbrook EXCLUSIVE DETAILS

ByAsa Hawks

90 Day Fiancé's Leida Margaretha files for separation from Eric Rosenbrook

90 Day Fiancé Season 6 star Leida Margaretha has filed for legal separation from her husband, Eric Rosenbrook. The document was filed in Adams County court on Monday, July 28, which was 19 days after the couple’s five-week-old daughter, Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook, passed away.

As first reported by @Shabooty, Leida made multiple filings on Monday, including the following:

• Petition for legal separation without minor children

• Petition for marital settlement without minor children

• Motion to seal or redact a court record

Leida’s motion to seal or redact the court record was denied by the judge the same day of the filing.

Starcasm has obtained copies of Leida’s filings and we can share some exclusive details.

LEIDA MARGARETHA LEGAL SEPARATION FILING

Leida Margaretha opted to file for legal separation instead of divorce. Starcasm readers will recall Leida previously filed for divorce in February of 2024. From our previous post:

Court records show Leida filed for divorce on February 12, with a stipulation filed on Valentine’s Day and a Proposed Order filed on February 16.

The court dismissed the divorce on February 21, but that was not the end of it. Leida, employing some of her creative accounting tactics, attempted to dodge the divorce filing fee.

“The Petitioner paid $180 via check and $4.50 via cash,” a court docket entry from February 28 states. “Petitioner issued stop pay on check. Therefore, owes Court $180.00.”

Leida’s new petition for legal separation includes the following:

This marriage is broken and the reason I am requesting a legal separation and not a divorce is: coordinate marital agreement, discuss about spousal support/asset division.

Leida also references an “abusive pattern” in the couple’s relationship.

Later in the filing, Leida affirms she is asking the court to enter an order granting spousal maintenance.

It appears as though Leida signed the separation agreement on July 8.

Leida Margaretha signature on separation filing

LEIDA MARGARETHA’S MARITAL SETTLEMENT FILING

Leida Margaretha filed a petition for marital settlement without minor children on July 28. Once again, it appears as though Leida actually signed the petition on July 8.

Leida Margaretha signature

According to Eric Rosenbrook, and a statement from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office that doesn’t include the actual names, Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook died on July 9.

Leida’s petition was not a joint filing, so Eric Rosenbrook has not agreed to the terms.

From Google:

In Wisconsin, a marital settlement agreement (also called a divorce settlement agreement or marital termination agreement) is a legally binding contract outlining the terms of a divorce, including responsibilities and rights after the divorce is finalized. If one party proposes a marital settlement, they are essentially offering a written agreement outlining their desired terms for the divorce. This proposed agreement can cover aspects like property division, child custody, support, and other relevant matters.

Leida states in the filing: “This marriage is broken and the reason for a legal separation is too many domestic abuse events. I have restraining order due to both physical and verbal abuse.”

Below are some of the highlights from Leida’s proposed marital settlement, including spousal support from Eric and the division of their assets and debts.

• Leida is asking for $7,000 a month for spousal support (maintenance) to begin in September of 2025.

• Eric “permanently gives up the right to receive maintenance and understands that
by giving up maintenance at this time, may never ask for maintenance.”

• Leida will receive all of the household items listed in the filing, including “furnitures (couch), tables, lamp, dining table, chairs, washing machine + dryer, electronics/TV, etc.”

• Leida keeps the 2018 Audi A6.

• Eric keeps the 2011 Chevy Suburban and 2022 Corvette.

• Leida will be sole owner of For All People, LLC.

• Leida will receive a Roth IRA. (The filing does not provide any information about the IRA. I assume it is Leida’s currently.)

• Leida takes ownership of a Wells Fargo business checking account.

• Eric takes ownership of a Wells Fargo personal banking account.

• Leida will receive the couple’s house in Arkdale.

• The couple’s debts and liabilities include $110,000 left on their mortgage, $47,000 in car loans, plus $54,500 in other loans.

• The credit card debts listed in the filing total $33,600.

• Leida proposes an even split of all debts, except for a $6,500 loan listed under “other”.

Eric Rosenbrook and Leida Margaretha debts

Police are reportedly still investigating the death of Leida and Eric’s daughter, Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook. Starcasm will continue to monitor this story and share any major updates.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com


