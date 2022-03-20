Love After Lockup felon Tiffany has multiple male suitors waiting for her on the outside. WE tv has been teasing a parking lot altercation between would-be boos Kevin and Kurtis since the preview trailer for the new season first dropped in February.
In the dramatic scene, Kevin can be seen pointing his finder in Kurtis’ face. “Don’t you f***ing touch me dog,” Kevin says, “because I’ll knock your f***ing ass out!” Kurtis makes a mocking face and Kevin rares back to throw a punch just as the scene cuts.
I did some research to see if Kevin had been arrested for the incident and instead found out something surprising. Kurtis was recently charged with aggravated assault and he is currently still in jail!
According to jail records, Kurtis was booked less than two weeks ago, on March 9. His charge is listed as aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, which is a second-degree felony. If convicted, Kurtis is facing a prison sentence between 2 and 20 years plus a fine not to exceed $10,000.
Kurtis is in custody with his bond set at $50,000.
Unfortunately for Kurtis, this isn’t the first time he has been arrested. According to online jail records, he was booked in 2009 and 2014. His 2009 charges include assault with bodily injury, theft of a firearm, criminal mischief between $1500 and $20,000, and obstructing highway or other passageway. The court records are not available online, so I do not know the outcome of the charges yet.
Kurtis was arrested again in 2014 for resisting arrest, search, or transportation. Once again, I do not know the outcome of the charges.
Was Kurtis arrested for fighting Kevin?
The offense date for Kurtis is the same as his arrest date, so it appears the incident happened that day.
Kurtis shared photos of himself filming with a camera crew back in October of 2021. Plus, a video clip of his altercation with Kevin was shared by WE tv weeks before his recent arrest. That means Kurtis’ recent assault arrest was not a result of his altercation with Kevin.
Of course, that doesn’t rule out another potential altercation with Kevin earlier this month!
To see how the love triangle drama plays out between Kevin, Kurtis and Tiffany, be sure to tune in for new episodes of Love After Lockup airing Friday nights at 9/8c on WE tv!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com