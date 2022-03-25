Over a decade later there are still questions about the 2010 shooting death of Norman “Lee” Radder. Lee died from a gunshot wound to the eye from his step-father-in-law Robert Fischer’s gun after a night of drinking. Prosecutors argued that Robert killed Lee and then staged Lee’s death as a suicide and Robert Fischer was convicted of Lee’s death in 2013. That conviction, however, was overturned in November 2021 on the ground of “interest of justice.” What really happened to Lee Radder?
The person who called 911 on the morning of Lee’s death on December 30, 2010, told dispatchers that he had shot himself. The gun he had supposedly shot himself with, however, belonged to his friend Robert Fischer, who was there at the time of Lee’s death.
Lee had been the CEO of a computer company Programming Technology and had lived in the Phoenix, Arizona area for about five years before his death. Before the fateful night in late 2010, Robert Fischer was a divorce lawyer. After his arrest in 2012, and conviction in 2013, he’s been behind bars until his murder charge was overturned in late 2021. He’s presumably now free after nearly a decade in prison.
Prosecutors were the ones who requested that Robert’s murder charge be overturned because a judge had overturned the judge’s guilty verdict. They still reportedly hope to retry Robert in connection with Lee Radder’s death.