We have some very sad news to share for fans of Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup. Jazmyne Kommes, the daughter of Lizzie Kommes, revealed moments ago that she lost her baby girl in December.
Lizzie shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram today, along with a statement posted by Jazmyne on Facebook. “My daughter @jazkiss13 lost the baby😥,” Lizzie captioned an image of Jazmyne with her baby and the baby’s father, Tony.
“Here is what she posted,” Lizzie added, followed by Jazmyne’s statement:
Patience Theone Schiefelbein
12/15/22
10:03pm
I have no words. My heart is so heavy and broken. I have so much love for you to give. I have so many hugs and kisses for you. I have so much time to create memories with you. I will never forget all of your kicks. I will never forget you not letting me sleep at night because you would kick me and move so much. I will never forget hearing your heartbeat every week. I will never forget singing to you every time we go for a drive. You were supposed to be my mini me. You looked so much like me. I wish I could dress you up. I wish I could do your hair. I wish I could hold you forever close to me and never let go. I wish I could be your mom. I wish you could have met all of your family. I wish I could see your smile. I wish I could hear your laugh. Everyone had so much love to give you, you are my joy you are my light you are the best kind of love that I will never forget. mommy loves you so much, and we meet again.
Rest easy, my beautiful Angel
Patience Theone Schiefelbein 💔
Here is Patience’s obituary shared by Roubal Funeral Home of Wausaukee:
Patience Theone Schiefelbein
Dec 16, 2022 – Dec 16, 2022
Precious baby girl of Anthony Schiefelbein Jr. and Jazmyne Kommes was born into the arms of angels on December 16, 2022, at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay. Born at 33 weeks and 1 day she weighed 2 lbs 2 oz. Although Patience never spent any time with us on earth she was very loved and touched many lives. Our little angel will never be forgotten.
In addition to her parents she is survived by her brother, Declan and sister, Pemene; maternal grandparent, Elizabeth Kommes of Portage, WI; paternal grandparents: Anthony Sr. and Maureen Schiefelbein of Pembine; great grandparents: Pam Kommes and Jim Serila of Painesdale, MI and Frances Schiefelbein of Pembine; uncles: David (Jay Graff) Kommes of Waupun and James Hansen III of Marinette; aunt, Kristin Schiefelbein Hyden (Brent) of Sun Prairie, WI; and cousins: Connor and Tucker. She has several great aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private graveside service will be held at the Pembine Cemetery on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 1pm.
Roubal Funeral Home of Wausaukee is assisting her family with arrangements.
Our thoughts are with Jazmyne, Anthony, their families and their friends. Here are the Instagram posts by Lizzie and Jazmyne if you want to share love and support:
UPDATE – A Message from Lizzie in the comments of her post:
Thank you, everybody, for your prayers and warm thoughts. There are so many comments that I am not able to respond to everybody like I usually do. Please know that I appreciate you for your prayers and compassion ❤️
