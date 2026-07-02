LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Keirsten’s arrest history and mug shot photos EXCLUSIVE

Love After Lockup star Keirsten says in her intro she is attracted to men who are a “little rough around the edges.” That makes sense because Keirsten’s edges are far from smooth — as evidenced by multiple arrests and numerous run-ins with the law.

KEIRSTEN’S ARREST HISTORY

Starcasm has obtained police records from Keirsten’s hometown and we can exclusively reveal details about some of her arrests over the past 7 years.

Most of Keirsten’s arrests have been for failure to appear. She has also been booked for trespassing once and for violating orders of protection on multiple occasions. It appears all of those protective orders were filed by Casey, the father of her kids.

Speaking of Casey, there are multiple incident reports involving him and Keirsten. The most disturbing was in October of 2019 when police received a call requesting emergency medical services for a female with self-inflicted neck wounds.

The police incident report lists the crimes as suicide or attempted suicide, 3rd degree domestic assault, and 2nd degree property damage. Keirsten was taken to the hospital by an EMT. There was no follow up incident report, and it doesn’t appear criminal charges were filed.

In September of 2020, Casey filed a police report for property damage after “a person known to him caused damage to his vehicle.” According to the incident report, Casey’s Chevy Trailblazer was “dented several places on body.”

In addition, a Ford Fusion belonging to Casey’s parents had “gravel thrown on car.” It was unknown if the gravel had caused any damage. Keirsten is not mentioned in the report, and there is no follow up incident report or arrests.

KEIRSTEN AND HER EX JESSE

“Before I met Brady, I was in a relationship with a man who had drug problems, and it was a very, very volatile situation,” Keirsten revealed in her Love After Lockup intro. She was not exaggerating.

Keirsten dated a man named Jesse off and on in 2022 and 2023. The two filed multiple police reports accusing the other of assault, theft, and more.

In August of 2022, Keirsten and another man were entering a residence when her “recent ex-boyfriend” Jesse allegedly “pulled up in a pearl colored Mazda passenger car, and ran in behind them through the door of the home.” Jesse allegedly struck the man Keirsten was with “three times in the face with a closed fist causing profuse bleeding from his nose.”

Jesse also “grabbed some canned beverages and [threw] them into the cabinets in the kitchen, which put a hole in one of the cabinets.”

Jesse fled after the attack, and Keirsten told police she believed Jesse had been in the home before they arrived because some of his things were missing and her flat screen TV was dented.

Keirsten “stated he had stayed in the residence with her before but never longer than two days.” She was “reluctant to pursue charges because she knew this would likely send [Jesse] to prison as he was on probation.”

In January of 2023, Keirsten told police Jesse stole her 2003 GMC Yukon Denali “after she refused to get back together with him.” In a follow up interview, Keirsten admitted “she was notified her vehicle was involved in a pursuit with West Plains Police, which resulted her in wanting to report the vehicle stolen.” She admitted to police she loaned Jesse her vehicle “in order to repair it.”

Keirsten and Jesse’s tumultuous relationship culminated with an epic altercation in March of 2023 that included one car ramming another, Keirsten on the hood of a moving vehicle, and multiple reported gunshots. Starcasm is currently working on a separate story about that incident, so stay tuned.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm and All Things Lockup. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com