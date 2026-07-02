LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Kristianna Miller arrested for burglary, drugs and more

Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star Kristianna Miller was arrested for burglary, drug possession, and more on Wednesday.

According to jail records, 41-year-old Kristianna was arrested in Dubuque, Iowa just after 11AM on July 1. The address listed for the arrest is an intersection near a Wendy’s and Dairy Queen.

Kristianna is currently still in custody with her total bond set at $8,300.

Kristianna’s charges (all of which are misdemeanors):

• 3rd Degree Burglary – Theft From Motor Vehicle • Unauthorized Use Of Credit Card Under $1500 • Possession Of Controlled Substance (Meth) • Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

KRISTIANNA’S SECOND ARREST IN 3 WEEKS

As reported by @AllThingsLockup, Kristianna was previously arrested on June 14 for similar charges: 3rd degree burglary (theft from a motor vehicle) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Those charges are still pending.

Kristianna’s recent arrests come after she seemed to be doing well and was off of parole for the first time in years. Her last arrest for a major offense was in February of 2024 when she was booked for felony theft and misdemeanor possession of meth and marijuana.

Court records indicate Kristianna was cited for driving on a suspended license in early June, but the offense does not appear to have resulted in an arrest. The case was adjudicated on June 10 after Kristianna pleaded guilty.

For Love After Lockup fans needing a refresher, Kristianna was the Bonnie to John Miller’s Clyde. The couple famously got married in the back of a pickup truck just after Kristianna’s release. Unfortunately, Bonnie and Clyde eventually split up, with their divorce being finalized in May of 2022.

Starcasm reports extensively on the Love After Lockup franchise, but you can also check out All Things Lockup on Instagram and Twitter/X for even more updates!

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm (and All Things Lockup). You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com