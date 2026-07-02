LOVE DURING LOCKUP Chris Chipps arrested again in Florida

Love During Lockup star Christopher Chipps is back in jail in Florida.

According to jail records, Chris was arrested in Polk County on Wednesday, July 1. There are a long list of charges for Chris, but it appears he was initially booked for driving with a suspended license.

In addition to that charge, Chris is facing multiple parole violation charges. Those violations are tied to burglary and identity theft charges, which are the charges Chris was convicted of that resulted in his lengthy prison sentence in South Dakota.

Chris is currently still in custody and being held without bond. He has an arraignment scheduled for July 17.

If the parole violation charges are due to Chris driving on a suspended license, it would be a bit surprising because he was arrested for DUI late last year and there is no evidence that arrest triggered a potential violation.

A parole violation would be VERY bad news for Chris. When he was released from prison in November of 2024 he had only served 10 1/2 years of a 32-year sentence.

It’s unclear how (or if) Chris’s arrest will impact the sale of his Florida house, which is currently under contract.

Chris’s wife Jade Chipps has yet to respond to his most recent arrest on social media. The two split up after his DUI arrest late last year, but had recently made amends and were living together again with their nine-month-old son Ozzy. Jade’s Florida divorce filing is still active.

Starcasm is looking further into this story and will share any major updates.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com