LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Joey arrested for DWI; plus 2025 felony arrest details

Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup inmate Joey Cook was arrested for DWI this week in North Carolina. Starcasm also has new information about Kimberly’s rim-loving husband’s 2025 felony arrest.

According to court records obtained by Starcasm, Joey was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Rockingham County on April 3. VINE indicates he was booked into the Rockingham County Jail at 1:39PM EST.

The warrant doesn’t provide much information about Joey’s arrest. “The defendant unlawfully and willfully did drive a vehicle on 2200 Harrington Hwy, a highway, while subject to an impairing substance,” it states.

Joey’s latest Rockingham County Jail booking photo is included above. The documents filed by the local arresting police agency included an older photo of Joey:

The calendar in the background indicates Easter falling on March 27, which means this photo of Joey was most likely taken in 2016.

Joey posted a $10,000 bond and was released on April 5. He is due back in court on May 12.

JOEY COOK ARRESTED FOR FELONY THEFT & LARCENY IN 2025

The potential bad repercussions of Joey Cook’s DWI arrest are made worse by the fact that he was arrested in 2025 on multiple felony charges.

As Starcasm previously reported, Joey was arrested on July 15, 2025. At the time, we didn’t have much information on his charges, but that has changed.

According to court documents obtained by Starcasm, Joey was arrested for felony breaking and entering a vehicle with theft and felony larceny.

Grand jurors determined Joey “did break and enter a motor vehicle, 2006 white Toyota Tundra, owned by Carolina Pool Management and contained things of value, with the intent to commit larceny therein, and pursuant to such breaking and entering did steal, take, and carry away pool finer, hand tools, power tools, 2 Craftsman totes, and battery for AquaVac, the personal property of Carolina Pool Management, having a value of approximately $4,000.00.”

Joey posted a $30,000 bond and was released the day after his arrest.

According to the court docket, Joey was scheduled for a disposition hearing on March 30. There is no information on the results of the disposition hearing and his case is still listed as “pending” on the court’s website.

KIMBERLY REACTS TO JOEY’S ARRESTS?

In between Joey’s scheduled disposition hearing for his felony theft and larceny charges and his DWI arrest, Kimberly shared a photo on Tik Tok featuring herself, Joey, and her two sons:

“These are my people,” Kimberly captioned the photo, adding a red heart emoji. Her three hashtags included #kimberlyandjoey.

The day after Joey’s DWI arrest,Kimberly shared a Tik Tok clip lyp syncing the words: “He is gonna tell everyone you’re a psycho anyways, so act up.”

“Follow me for more tips on how to end up married three times 😂,” Kimberly wrote over top of the video. In the caption she wrote something similar: “Follow me for all the good relationship advice😂👏🏻.”

Soon after Joey’s release earlier today, Kimberly posted another Tik Tok clip riding in a vehicle along with at least one of her sons. In the clip, Kimberly lip synced the words: “I was sleeping on myself for a little while. It’s OK though, I’m up now.”

Kimberly’s captions accompanying both of her Tik Tok posts after Joey’s arrest include the #kimberlyandjoey hashtag.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com