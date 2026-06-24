LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Details on Dia’s house EXCLUSIVE

Love After Lockup fans had a lot of questions about Dia’s house after footage showed her putting her children to bed in a room that looked to have oriented strand board (OSB) walls.

Starcasm tracked down the property and can reveal some exclusive details about Dia’s home that might help explain her kids’ room.

The house is located in Cheyenne Wells, Colorado, just as the show claims. According to property records, Dia purchased it in July of 2024 for $75,000.

The Cheyenne County Assessor website states the house was originally built in 1915. It is 920 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

DIA’S HOUSE PHOTOS

Above is a screen cap of the front of Dia’s home from Love After Lockup. Below are Google Street Maps views of the front of the house captured in 2021. (Please note that this was before Dia purchased the property.)

Based on footage from the show, it’s easy to see that the front door opens into the kitchen.

Below are Google Street Maps images of the side of Dia’s property showing what appears to be an addition built onto the back of the house.

When Dia is exiting the kids’ room, there is a door that looks to be the exterior door on the side of the house. Below is a screen cap:

If that is the exterior door, it would mean the kids were sleeping in the “addition.” That is purely speculation though, because it is very difficult to confirm the floor plan of the house. (The county website does not include a floor plan, and it the property doesn’t have a real estate listing from a prior sale.)

Speaking of Dia’s home, it is mentioned in our HUGE Dia and Cyrus spoiler article from a few weeks ago. (We’re not over-selling — it’s a HUGE spoiler!)

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com