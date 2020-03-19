LOVE AFTER LOCKUP More Cheryl & Christopher break up drama: Police, stolen valor, an engagement and more!

One day after Love After Lockup: Life after Lockup star Cheryl Childers and her new ex boyfriend Christopher broke up, their drama continues to play out on Facebook. The latest updates include police involvement, new charges, a registered sex offender, alleged stolen valor, and an engagement!?
The drama continues between Love After Lockup: Life after Lockup star Cheryl Childers and her new ex boyfriend Christopher! One day after the lovebirds’ acrimonious break up, their drama continues to play out on Facebook. The latest updates include police involvement, new charges, a registered sex offender, alleged stolen valor, and an engagement!?
If you want to get completely caught up, then I highly recommend you read our previous post recapping all of Tuesday’s online drama. For those of you wanting to hit the ground running, let’ see if I can’t sum up the situation quickly…
Cheryl began dating a man named Christopher earlier this month. The two boasted about their love on social media, and posted several sultry photos together. On Tuesday, both Cheryl and Christopher posted videos online after they had apparently broken up. In Cheryl’s video, she berates Christopher as he makes the walk of shame down her driveway to the street.
“You come to my house without a dollar to your name, and you wanna say some sh*t,” Cheryl yells at him. “You wanna cheat. You wanna cheat after I bought your food, I bought your clothes, I bought your cigarettes. I supported your broke a**. You ain’t got a dollar to your name! My fans don’t want you b*tch! My fans don’t want you b*tch!”
Christopher turned the tables on Cheryl by posting a much longer Facebook video that shows Cheryl and at least one child inside a trailer with deplorable living conditions. Christopher accused Cheryl of drug use, etc., while Cheryl accused Christopher of pulling his pants down in front of her eight-year-old daughter.
Commenters were appalled by the messiness and filthiness of the inside of the trailer, and many of them threatened to call CPS. Cheryl insisted that the trailer was a friend’s house as she taunted anyone and everyone to go ahead and call CPS.
Our second installment documenting the dumpster fire break up between Cheryl and Christopher begins later in the day on Tuesday. Christopher continued to insist that the trailer he filmed was Cheryl’s residence, and he offered up a series of alleged text message conversations between himself and “Cheryl Actress” to back up his claims. I don’t really see how the texts prove anything at all in that regards, but reading Cheryl talk about being on Love After Lockup is priceless.
Here is Christopher’s caption (no edits) and the screen shots:
Proof and point proven but that ain’t her house and she teynna say I followed her ???! Man wtf this trick came to the upper peninsula three hours away in Michigan to pick me up so whoever wanna bielieve her dumb ass sht read these messages it’s all in black and white I prove my point
YES THAT IS HER AND HER PARENTS HOUSE AND YES SHE DID COME PICK ME UP AND EVEN WANTED TO TAKE ME TO CALI SITH HER AND DO THE SHOW WITH HER !!!!!💯
After sharing those screen caps, Christopher posted a photo of Cheryl’s brother, who is a registered sex offender. “Damn bruh where they do that at?” Christopher asked. He added a laughing face emoji then continued: “Cheryl Childers brother that’s stays around her toddlers and his gfs little ones too.”
Christopher made numerous comments about Cheryl’s brother, including some vague details about the incident that resulted in him being placed on the registry. Cheryl’s brother hasn’t really been an active participant in the online drama, so I have opted to leave all of that out of this recap.
Fast forward to late Tuesday night, and Christopher updated his Facebook status to “In a relationship.” He later reveals that the woman he is supposedly in a relationship with is from out of state and named Michelle. Christopher and Michelle first met when she tried to slide into his DMs during the brief time that Christopher was dating Cheryl.
At the time, Christopher shared part of their conversation before mounting his moral high horse and tossing Michelle under the bus for a lack of respect towards Cheryl. He even refers to her as a thirsty hoe at one point:
Meanwhile, back in Cherylnobyl… Cheryl shared a Facebook post claiming that police officers had been at her house. She says it wasn’t because people called them about her children living in filth, but instead it was because Cheryl was pressing sexual misconduct charges against Christopher. From Cheryl:
The cops HAVE been to MY house to take reports on what he did to my daughter and also look around and to take the rest of his stuff. Yeah I pressed sexual misconduct charges on him! He messed with my little girl! And he has warrents in two different counties for similar cases. But anyways.. THE KIDS ARE SAFE!! FELL ASLEEP IN THEIR BEDS! COPS CAME AND I STILL HAVE MY KIDS BECAUSE WHAT HE SAID WAS A LIE. Now anyone that wants to believe his sh*t can remove yourself from my page. Anyone that acctually wants to help, the cops are looking for him and they are saying this isnt the first time they had these problems with him and kids!! He needs to be stopped. He cant make sh*t up about a person just because he messed up and is being looked for by the cops.
Cheryl took the time to respond to some of the comments:
COMMENT: Hell it looks like a vape in ur hand so wtf does anyone care really about mary jane.
CHERYL: Of me in bed… its a damn roku remote 🤣🤣
CHERYL: I really dont care what he has to say. He needs to be found before he does this to another little girl. Im for real scared. We had the cops watching my house and my friends house last night because of him.
CHERYL: Whats messed up is that he thought filming a house would have my kids taken 🤣🤣 not when it isnt my dip sh*ttttt. Now he has to own up and face his charges.
COMMENT: What did he do to ur kid?
CHERYL: Pulled his pants down infront of her face.. Like 2 feet from her .. Just to p*ss me off.
COMMENT: I HOPE THIS IS A LEARNING EXPERIENCE FOR YOU …YOU HOPPED IN A NEW RELATIONSHIP SO FAST U DIDNT EVEN REALLY KNOW THAT MAN … NOW UR LITTLE GIRL GOTTA GO THRU THIS …. I HOPE THAT VIDEO REALLY AINT YOUR HOUSR BECAUSE IF IT IS YOU NEED TO GET ON YOUR SH*T…THIS IS TO MUCH AND KIDS ARE INVOLVED THIS IS REALLY SICKENING
CHERYL: AND IF THAT WAS REALLY MY DAMN HOUSE AND IT WAS LIKE THAT THAN THE COPS WOULD HAVE DONE SOMETHING WHEN THEY CAME TO TALK TO MY DAUGHTER AND MYSELF. BUT GUESS WHAT SH*T TALKERS….. I STILL HAVE MY KIDS. LIKE I SAID… THEY ARE SAFE… MOVE ON IF YPURE GOING TO BE A LOW LIFE… OR BETTER YET IF YPU REALLY FEEL THAT WAY.. CALL THE COPS OR CPS YOURSELF. I WOULD LOVE TO LAUGH AT YOU B*TCHS FOR BELIEVING TRASH.
COMMENT: HOW DO U EXPECT NOBODY TO TALK SH*T U PUT UR LIFE ON TV AND ITS THE MEN U CHOOSING IF HE NEVER PUT IT OUT THERE WE WILL NEVER JAD KNOWN… I DEFINITELY WAS ON YOUR SIDE WIT JOSH AND HIS MOTHER SH*T CUZ SHE WAS BEING A BUTCH TO U …. BUT THIS IS A TOTALLY DIFFERENT SITUATION…. LIKE I SAID I HOPE THAT WASNT YOUR HOUSE
CHERYL: Like I said, call CPS then. I would love to laugh at all the small minded women on her talking sh*t and believing him.
COMMENT: Glad you’re getting it sorted out!! What a POS. Just in case anyone looks into his bs claims tho, you should clean up the house he shared the video of. That way all your ducks will be in a row if CPS or someone shows up like he was calling for.
CHERYL: If CPS shows up to my house they will show up to the house where we are actually living at. Not where we went to get away from him. So.. Im truly not worried at all c
#LoveAfterLockup Cheryl says it's "creepy" how much time Josh spends alone with his mom. Josh calls Cheryl "delusional as f**k & a goddamn psycho." Get a full recap of their feud, including terms like "imbreed," "strip club" & "registered sex offender." 😳
— Starcasm (@starcasm) October 20, 2019
As Cheryl continued to dare CPS to show up at her house, Christopher’s relationship was apparently moving right along. A few hours prior to this post being written, he announced on Facebook that he was engaged! And remember, this is a guy who was just married to some other woman in January. Was he just trolling? Probably.
Before I wrap up this post with some of Christopher’s interactions in the comments, I wanted to point out that he references being in the Marines on more than one of his Facebook profiles. (He has another profile under the name Santana – Brazilian Playboy.) And you may have noticed he brought that up in his text message conversations with Cheryl included above.
Numerous folks have questioned whether or not Christopher is (or was) actually a Marine. His tattoos, facial hair, and jewelry would seem to clearly indicate that he is not currently a Marine. One commenter even reached out to a woman that was believed to be Christopher’s mother and shared a text message conversation with her:
Christopher later stated that wasn’t his mother. Even so, several people said they reported Christopher for stolen valor.
Here are some more interactions between Christopher and commenters after he announced he was in a relationship on Facebook.
(In case you were curious, I’m pretty sure that frfr means “for real for real.”)
COMMENT: You and cheryl make up? 💜💜
CHRISTOPHER: definitely not never EVERRRRRR
COMMENT: glad to hear that 💜 should never hang out with someone who neglects their children
CHRISTOPHER: thank you and without a doubt I’m with Michelle * ******* at least I know she’s beautiful and is good to her children and doesn’t make them sleep on a p*ssy rug
COMMENT: Why anyone would want to be with you after saying such disgusting things about a child is beyond me… Who is your new partner… Helen Keller!?
[The above comment is in regards to a message that Christopher sent a woman who reacted to a photo of him and Cheryl by laughing. He posted a photo of the woman’s baby and wrote: “You laugh g at my picture of me and my lady ? But look at your baby look like he got cancer and Down syndroome. Baby ugly as f**kkkk 🤣”]
CHRISTOPHER: no and honestly mind your business please and thank you and I said that to p*ss her off and frfr why you worried about me don’t you gotta dck to suck and jump on
COMMENT: Your a little b*tch claiming to be a marine! You ain’t sh*t and I hope someone reports you for stolen valor! I saw a post of your own Mom saying your not a Marine
CHRISTOPHER: first off that Rachel btxh ain’t my mama 💯 and second off you don’t know sht about me on some real isssh like frfr what’s important is those poor oppressed children of cheryls in that crackhouse 💯 that’s why mfs called cps
After realizing he was not cut out to be a bank robber, #LoveAfterLockup star Josh used his time in prison productively and published a novel that is currently available on Amazon! (Perhaps Cheryl's $30,000 went towards a typewriter?)
— Starcasm (@starcasm) August 24, 2019
COMMENT: Has anybody noticed that when sh*t gets heated chris is no where to be found. He will comment for a few and then stop. Just like his new queen… she runs her mouth and when sh*t gets real, she ain’t running her mouth no more. This sh*t is getting real crazy now. I think it’s all for the show.
CHRISTOPHER: first off this sh*t is clown sh*t we don’t entertain clowns and gossipers I exposed the truth about people and showed the proof and that was it now mfs talking about teynna send me to jail what am I supposed to wait for the pigs and flag them down like hey I’m the one that cheryl lied on blah blah blah ni**az is focused on majestic sh*t not this clown sht 💯 real mfs and mfs with common sense feel me and where I’m comming from 💯
CHRISTOPHER: Wanna see something funny though
COMMENT: sure
CHRISTOPHER: these mfs talking shut on me and my girl be in here all day and night right but they claim they got they money right and sh*t together, how many of these fckd hoes and ni**az actually went to work today or even have a job to pay they bills and fees they kids I ain’t hating that’s just reality you feel me and they wonder why I be on here hit and miss it’s because I gotta family to take care of and raise and bills to pay I don’t have time to sit down and talk sht to people lie on people and actually go through every post and everything just to find something absolutely stupid to say
COMMENT: I have a college education, I have a career, I have a house and it’s paid off, I have two vehicles paid off. I don’t live off old hags on the internet for stability and then make myself look like a donkey ass publicly lol. I mean we all are probably in a much better place to do and say what want we want when on our off time you’re purposely dragging attention to yourself. It’s not poor you and you having to “work” for your family that you don’t even have lol. You were with a woman for a week did drugs, banged her for a week then outed her to the public. Then got in a relationship 14 hours with a woman you publicly outed for trying to be a home wrecker and now you’re engaged to her publicly lol. You sound like a genuine idiot.
