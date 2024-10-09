|

SUMMER HOUSE Lindsay Hubbard’s Florida family prepares for worst as Hurricane Milton approaches

ByAshley Marie

Lindsay Hubbard from Bravo’s Summer House is a Florida girly, and although she no longer lives in the Sunshine State, close family still does. Hubbard gives an update on how they are ‘preparing for the worst’ as Hurricane Milton surges and why she ‘feels guilty’ about the whole ordeal.

Summer House OG Lindsay Hubbard is a Florida girl through and through. Growing up near a lot of close family, Hubbard’s roots are still very much in the Citrus Capital. Lindsay even received her Bachelors of Science from the University of Florida in 2008, studying public relations, advertising, and applied communications.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Though they’ve all been removed following their broken engagement, Lindsay even took ex-boyfriend and Summer House co-star Carl Radke home to “Hobe Sound, Stuart [and] Miami!” in April 2022 where they couldn’t help but use their popular nickname for each other ‘babe.’

The pair also spent Easter 2022 with Lindsay’s family and enjoyed golfing and time with friends. There is no word if Hubbard has taken new boyfriend and baby daddy Turner Kufe, MD home yet to meet her Florida fam.

Hurricane Milton 

Unfortunately for the Hubbard family and those living in the Gulf Coast Hurricane Milton is on the horizon currently surging towards Tampa. People in the area have been urged to flee as there is now a Category 4 storm driving sustained winds of 145 mph heading right toward them. (Update as of 10/9/24)

Lindsay, who is currently travelling to Los Angeles, California, well out of the way of the storm, expressed guilt and fear for her family back in her hometown state. She is on her way to celebrate being named one of US Weekly‘s Reality Stars of the Year.

Posting to her Instagram Story on October 9th:

We pray for Lindsay Hubbard and the people of Florida during these unprecedented climate catastrophes. 

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com



