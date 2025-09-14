| |

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Bianca is pregnant, due in March 2026

ByAsa Hawks

Love After Lockup Bianca DePalo is pregnant

Congratulations are in order for Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star Bianca DePalo as she just announced she is currently pregnant!

Bianca made the announcement on Instagram with a photo that included a series of sonograms, a teddy bear, baby booties, flowers, and a sign that reveals she is expecting a baby girl due in March of 2026.

“We are so blessed,” Bianca started her caption for the image. “We can’t wait to meet our little girl 🩷🍼.”

Bianca also shared an Instagram story with the message: “Dear me: I know you’re scared but you can handle this. Love, me.”

For Life After Lockup fans who might be concerned that Daniel is the father, you have no need to worry.

Bianca and Daniel split up late last year. Bianca posted a series of Instagram stories accusing Daniel of cheating in November. Later the same month she seemed to confirm the split with a comment on Facebook revealing they no longer lived together.

WHO IS BIANCA’S NEW BOYFRIEND?

Bianca moved on from Daniel with a man named Nic Tishman. The earliest public post I could find featuring Bianca and Nic was from June 1 of this year. So they have been dating for at least three months.

Bianca has posted several photos with Nic since June, and she tagged him in the pregnancy announcement post. That should leave little doubt that he is the father.

Below is a photo of Bianca and Nic together, along with some other images from her 25th birthday last month.

For those curious to know a little more about Nic, Starcasm has you covered!

Nic Tishman is 27 years old and he is from the same Florida county as Bianca. Nic was a high school athlete who played baseball, and he graduated from Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor’s degree in 2023.

According to his LinkedIn, Nic is a tax preparer and debt specialist. However, he shared a Facebook post in August revealing he just passed the paramedic NREMT test. Perhaps Nic is looking at a career change?

A quick search didn’t turn up any arrests for Nic.

Based on social media, Bianca and Nic seem like they are great together. We wish them both the best and look forward to more baby updates and meeting little Bianca!

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com

Similar Posts

New season of Life After Lockup December 2023
| | | | | | | |

Life After Lockup cast photos and couples guide Season 8 2023

ByAsa Hawks

WE tv has officially confirmed the couples who will be featured on Life After Lockup Season 8! The new season will feature no fewer than NINE couples, including three first-time Life After Lockup couples and one couple returning after a three-season hiatus. “The love story continues as WE tv today announced that fan favorite, Life…

Love After Lockup Daonte and Nicole spoilers
| | |

Love After Lockup spoilers – Are Daonte and Nicolle married?

ByAsa Hawks

Love After Lockup Season 5 star Daonte is a self-described hopeless romantic with “an extremely high sex drive.” He’s been unlucky in love, but he hopes that convicted felon Nicolle will be the answer to his dreams — like all of his dreams. During the premiere episode, Daonte shows off the spread of goodies he…

Love After Lockup Lamondre Scarface quote
|

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Lamondre got $37k back from drug bust due to clerical error

ByAsa Hawks

On the current season of Love After Lockup, Andrea talks about receiving money from her imprisoned fiance Lamondre Fluker. Many viewers questioned how a convicted drug dealer could have money to send to someone on the outside. As it turns out, Lamondre had at least $37,000 in his account after it was returned to him…

Love After Lockup LaTisha Collier arrest warrant
| |

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP LaTisha Collier arrest warrant issued

ByAsa Hawks

Love During Lockup and Love After Lockup star LaTisha Collier‘s quality time with her recently released husband Keith Collier may be cut short because a warrant was just issued for her arrest. Starcasm can exclusively reveal a judge in Iowa signed off on a warrant for LaTisha Collier’s arrest on December 5 after she failed…

Love After Lockup Hope shot 3 times before Arthur's arrest in May
|

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Arthur says Hope shot herself, he’s not a colorist

ByAsa Hawks

Love After Lockup‘s Arthur Henderson shared an audio message on Instagram recorded from Dallas County Jail, where he is currently in custody facing multiple felony charges. Arthur’s message was in response to the incident with Hope in May that resulted in Hope being hospitalized with 3 gunshot wounds. The shooting happened after an altercation with…

Love During Lockup Haley updates. Is she still with Dalton? Is she pregnant?
| | |

LOVE DURING LOCKUP Is Haley still dating Dalton? Is she pregnant?

ByAsa Hawks

WE tv aired a “Where Are They Now?” special Thursday night that included Love During Lockup Season 1 star Haley Cole. Viewers will recall Haley as the Cruella-haired maid who spent tens of thousands of dollars from a car crash settlement on her felon bae, Dalton Edgin. In the Where Are They Now? episode, Haley…