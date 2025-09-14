LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Bianca is pregnant, due in March 2026

Congratulations are in order for Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star Bianca DePalo as she just announced she is currently pregnant!

Bianca made the announcement on Instagram with a photo that included a series of sonograms, a teddy bear, baby booties, flowers, and a sign that reveals she is expecting a baby girl due in March of 2026.

“We are so blessed,” Bianca started her caption for the image. “We can’t wait to meet our little girl 🩷🍼.”

Bianca also shared an Instagram story with the message: “Dear me: I know you’re scared but you can handle this. Love, me.”

For Life After Lockup fans who might be concerned that Daniel is the father, you have no need to worry.

Bianca and Daniel split up late last year. Bianca posted a series of Instagram stories accusing Daniel of cheating in November. Later the same month she seemed to confirm the split with a comment on Facebook revealing they no longer lived together.

The season finale of #LifeAfterLockup included an update stating Bianca and Daniel are still together. That is no longer the case. #LoveAfterLockup All the latest: https://t.co/a1ghiHaqzH — Starcasm (@starcasm) December 7, 2024

WHO IS BIANCA’S NEW BOYFRIEND?

Bianca moved on from Daniel with a man named Nic Tishman. The earliest public post I could find featuring Bianca and Nic was from June 1 of this year. So they have been dating for at least three months.

Bianca has posted several photos with Nic since June, and she tagged him in the pregnancy announcement post. That should leave little doubt that he is the father.

Below is a photo of Bianca and Nic together, along with some other images from her 25th birthday last month.

For those curious to know a little more about Nic, Starcasm has you covered!

Nic Tishman is 27 years old and he is from the same Florida county as Bianca. Nic was a high school athlete who played baseball, and he graduated from Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor’s degree in 2023.

According to his LinkedIn, Nic is a tax preparer and debt specialist. However, he shared a Facebook post in August revealing he just passed the paramedic NREMT test. Perhaps Nic is looking at a career change?

A quick search didn’t turn up any arrests for Nic.

Based on social media, Bianca and Nic seem like they are great together. We wish them both the best and look forward to more baby updates and meeting little Bianca!

